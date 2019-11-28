comscore Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report
Apple iPhone models in 2020 will only use Samsung OLED panels: Report

Samsung Display will be the sole supplier of 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels. Specifically, it will supply on-cell touch flexible OLED panels. This means Chinese panel producer BOE will not be a supplier of OLED panels.

  Published: November 28, 2019 12:38 PM IST
Samsung Display will be the sole supplier of 2020 Apple iPhone line-up that will come with on-cell touch OLED panel, which is called aY-OCTA’ technology and is supplied to Samsung Electronics for its own smartphones.

According to Korean news site ETNews, it is understood that Samsung Display will be the sole supplier of 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels. Specifically, it will supply on-cell touch flexible OLED panels. This means Chinese panel producer BOE will not be a supplier of OLED panels to Apple for iPhones aside from Samsung and LG.

Apple Watch saves yet another man's life: Report

Also Read

Apple Watch saves yet another man's life: Report

“While there is a high chance that BOE, which had drawn many interests, will suffer a sad defeat, South Korean display manufacturers will continue to enjoy being the sole OLED suppliers of Apple. This news confirms once again that South Korea is far ahead of China when it comes to mobile display,” said the report on Wednesday.

The 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch new iPhone models set to be released in the fall of 2020 are expected to be applied with three different sizes of OLED panels. Samsung OLED panels have touch function built-in.

“Although Apple had been sticking with film touch method since its first iPhone, Samsung Display has succeeded in drawing a change from Apple by actively promoting Y-OCTA technology to Apple.” a representative for the industry was quoted as saying.

“It is heard that Samsung Display also suggested shocking terms in order to obtain an order from Apple,’ he added.

In order to stabilize supply and demand, Apple has also chosen LG Display to be a supplier of 6.1-inch film touch method-based OLED panel. Media reports in August claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant was “aggressively testing” BOE’s flexible OLED displays to cut costs and reduce dependency of South Korean players.

Watch Video: Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max won’t launch before September 2020, but reports have already started to speculate specifications. Last report about the 2020 iPhone models suggested that these may come with 6GB of RAM. In comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro offer just 4GB of RAM. The iPhone 12, on the other hand, is expected to stick with 4GB of RAM seen on its predecessor iPhone 11.

With inputs from IANS

  Published Date: November 28, 2019 12:38 PM IST

