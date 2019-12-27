comscore Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study
News

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

News

The total search volume for iPhones was 10,040 in Britain - significantly higher than Samsung that came in second place with 700 searches.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 4:39 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 design

As smartphone hacking via third-party bugs increases (like WhatsApp-Pegasus case), a new study in Britain has discovered that iPhone owners are a whopping 167 times more at risk of being hacked than other mobile brands. The tech experts at UK-based phone case company Case24.com gathered the data by analyzing monthly Google search volumes to see how many British people are looking to find information on how to hack different apps or smartphone brands.

Related Stories


The total search volume for iPhones was 10,040 in Britain – significantly higher than Samsung that came in second place with 700 searches. “LG, Nokia and Sony were the phones that hackers were least interested in, generating under 100 searches a month for each individual brand,” reports goodtoknow.co.uk.

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue: Check out the changelog and how to update

Also Read

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue: Check out the changelog and how to update

Sony was at the bottom with just 50 searches. In another finding, the tech experts came to know that 12,310 British people are interested in finding out how to hack someone’s Instagram account. Snapchat was second and WhatsApp third. Apps that posed a lower risk of being hacked were Facebook (1,120), Amazon (1,070) and Netflix (750). “Instagram account is 16 times more likely to be hacked than your Netflix account,” the study said.

The study, however, did not highlight specific risk factors and vulnerabilities. Apple in August fixed an “unpatched” bug in the latest iOS update that had left its most up-to-date iPhones vulnerable to hacking risk. The update introduced a fix for vulnerability in which, according to Apple, “a malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges”.

Best Smartwatches and Fitness Bands launched in India in 2019

Also Read

Best Smartwatches and Fitness Bands launched in India in 2019

A security researcher that goes by the name of “Pwn20wnd” published a jailbreak for the earlier iOS 12.4 update. Jailbreaking an iPhone lets people customize their iOS devices and run unsupported apps. Apple never allows unsupported apps on its iOS platform, which makes its devices extra secure.

For years, Apple has been sending a strong message to its customers that privacy and security are its top priorities. But recently, a security researcher discovered that Apple’s latest iPhone 11 Pro phone found intermittently collecting location data even when the user didn’t allow it.

Watch Video: Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

As per the policy, iPhone users can block all location services completely with just one swipe, Krebsonsecurity reported. You just need to head over to the Settings > Privacy > Location Services, and then switch the “Location Services” to “off.” You will have to individually toggle off every single app. After blocking this, the location services indicator will no longer appear unless “Location Services” is unblocked.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 27, 2019 4:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
News
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

News

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

News

LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

News

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

Most Popular

Detel Di-Pod Review

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Review

Huawei Watch GT 2 First Impressions

Vivo V17 Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

News

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study
Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Fitness Bands/Smartwatches launched in India in 2019
Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue

News

Apple iOS 13.3 released with fix for multitasking issue
BGR India: Daily News Wrap

News

BGR India: Daily News Wrap
Apple Watch Series 5 dominates India's smartwatch list

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 5 dominates India's smartwatch list

हिंदी समाचार

LG G8X ThinQ ड्यूल डिस्प्ले फोन के साथ फ्री मिल रहा है LG LED TV, जानें पूरा ऑफर

Xiaomi ने 21इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ Yunmi इंटरनेट स्मार्ट रेफ्रीजरेटर को किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Dish TV ने 169 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए 6 नए कॉम्बो पैक्स

Nokia 2.3 स्मार्टफोन एक साल रिप्लेसमेंट गारंटी के साथ बिक्री के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध

IRCTC ने लॉन्च की नई e-PayLater सर्विस, बिना पेमेंट भी बुक होगी टिकट

News

Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
News
Samsung Galaxy S9 gets fourth Android 10 beta update
Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out

News

Honor 9N, Honor Play update with December 2019 security patch rolling out
LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design

News

LG Neon Plus renders reveal very old design
Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study

News

Apple iPhone owners 167 times more at risk of being hacked: Study
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could use flexible glass layer