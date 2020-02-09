We’ve been hearing talks of an Apple iPhone SE successor for quite some time now. The compact iPhone from 2016 was popular for its small form factor and affordable price. With phones like the iPhone XR making tremendous numbers for Apple since the, it made sense that the brand would target the segment again.

Some call the upcoming iPhone the Apple iPhone SE 2. However, there are also some leaks and rumors that mention an Apple iPhone 9. But there is a possibility that both phones are one and the same.

Watch: Top 5 Highly-Anticipated Smartphones of 2020

The various leaks and rumors we saw regarding the Apple iPhone SE 2 all pointed to one common element. A launch during the first quarter of 2020. Now, reliable tipster Evan Blass has hinted that the phone will be unveiled somewhere around mid-March. Though there is no concrete date yet, it is quite a narrow-down for a launch.

Apple iPhone SE 2/9: Expected features

The iPhone SE 2/9 will carry the design from the iPhone 8 launched in 2017. The new phone will reportedly feature a 4.7-inch screen. The iPhone 8, which is still selling for $449 (roughly Rs 31,950), might be discontinued after the iPhone SE 2 launches.

The new iPhone is also expected to bring back Touch ID. Apple could either use the fingerprint recognition service in the home button or use an in-display fingerprint scanner. The former is more likely if Apple sticks with a small 4.7-inch screen. The phone is also expected to use the same Apple A13 Bionic processor used in the iPhone 11.

Apple has observed the growing market for its compact, more affordable phones. This was especially evident with the sales of the iPhone XR. Moreover, a cheaper device to fill Apple’s shelves will help tackle Android competition where devices as cheap as $200 (roughly Rs 14,250) are growing more powerful.

Story Timeline