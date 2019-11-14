Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

Apple is working on launching two new products in the market in the coming months. These new products include the much anticipated Apple iPhone SE 2 and the next-generation Apple iPad Pro. The company has not shared any information about both these products. However, new information regarding both the devices has surfaced online. As part of the new information, we have some ideal about the possible launch date for both the products. As per a recent report, the company is planning to launch both the products in the first half of 2020. This likely means that the launch is just months away.

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro details

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to reveal this new information in the latest research note. In addition to the launch estimate, the report also revealed some new information about the upcoming iPad Pro. As per the research note, Apple will likely add a new 3D sensing technology with the rear iPad Pro camera. This is not the first time that we have heard about the 3D sensing technology on the iPad. Another report hinted at this hardware inclusion while talking about Apple AR headset and Glasses.

As per MacRumors, the company is likely to use a ToF or Time of Flight sensor for 3D sensing. It is worth noting that Apple is not the first smartphone to use the ToF sensor for depth mapping and sensing. In fact, other companies include Huawei, Honor, Samsung, and more have added a ToF sensor on their devices. A report from Bloomberg stated that the upcoming iPad Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup.

Moving to the iPhone SE 2, there are slight changes in the expected launch timeline. As per previous reports, iPhone SE 2 was set to launch by the end of the first quarter of 2020. However, now the timeline has shifted a bit to the first half of 2020. According to past reports, the device will come with iPhone 8-like design with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID. Beyond this, the device will feature Apple A13 SoC with 3 RB RAM.

