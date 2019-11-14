comscore Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing to launch in first half of 2020
News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing to launch in first half of 2020

News

The company has not shared any information about both the Apple iPhone SE 2 and the iPad Pro 2020. However, new information regarding both the devices has surfaced online.

  • Published: November 14, 2019 4:07 PM IST
Apple iPhone SE 2 main

Apple is working on launching two new products in the market in the coming months. These new products include the much anticipated Apple iPhone SE 2 and the next-generation Apple iPad Pro. The company has not shared any information about both these products. However, new information regarding both the devices has surfaced online. As part of the new information, we have some ideal about the possible launch date for both the products. As per a recent report, the company is planning to launch both the products in the first half of 2020. This likely means that the launch is just months away.

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro details

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was the first to reveal this new information in the latest research note. In addition to the launch estimate, the report also revealed some new information about the upcoming iPad Pro. As per the research note, Apple will likely add a new 3D sensing technology with the rear iPad Pro camera. This is not the first time that we have heard about the 3D sensing technology on the iPad. Another report hinted at this hardware inclusion while talking about Apple AR headset and Glasses.

Watch: How to access Disney+ in India

As per MacRumors, the company is likely to use a ToF or Time of Flight sensor for 3D sensing. It is worth noting that Apple is not the first smartphone to use the ToF sensor for depth mapping and sensing. In fact, other companies include Huawei, Honor, Samsung, and more have added a ToF sensor on their devices. A report from Bloomberg stated that the upcoming iPad Pro will feature a dual rear camera setup.

Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in the first quarter of 2020

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE 2 may launch in the first quarter of 2020

Moving to the iPhone SE 2, there are slight changes in the expected launch timeline. As per previous reports, iPhone SE 2 was set to launch by the end of the first quarter of 2020. However, now the timeline has shifted a bit to the first half of 2020. According to past reports, the device will come with iPhone 8-like design with a 4.7-inch display and Touch ID. Beyond this, the device will feature Apple A13 SoC with 3 RB RAM.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 14, 2019 4:07 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2
iOS 13
Apple's A13 Bionic SoC

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update

Laptops

Microsoft rolls out Windows 10 November 2019 update

Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

16 team list of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims announced

Gaming

16 team list of PMCO 2019 Fall Split Global Prelims announced

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

Gaming

Microsoft offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for Rs 50 a month

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Apple Days on Amazon India: Check out deals on iPhone XR and more

Deals

Apple Days on Amazon India: Check out deals on iPhone XR and more
Apple MacBook Pro with bigger display, better keyboard launched

News

Apple MacBook Pro with bigger display, better keyboard launched
Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report

Laptops

Apple to unveil 16-inch MacBook Pro today: Report
Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India

News

Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky vs Airtel Xstream Fibre : जानें किसका अनलिमिटेड ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान है बेस्ट

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale में सस्ती कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये सभी स्मार्टफोन

Nokia 6.2 के प्राइस में हुई कटौती, अब तक की सबसे सस्ती कीमत में खरीदें

Moto Razr फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Music Festival 2019 का टिकट 3 हजार में खरीदें, Katy Perry और Dua Lipa देंगी म्यूजिक परफॉर्मेंस

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent

News

Samsung Galaxy A01 makes an appearance at FCC, launch imminent
OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know

News

OnePlus Music Festival kicks off on November 16: What you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A80 get new update
Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more

News

Brave 1.0 finally out of beta; features, and more