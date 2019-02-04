comscore
Apple iPhone SE 2 could be launched later this year: Report

The iPhone SE 2 could house Apple's A11 chipset under the hood.

  Published: February 4, 2019 4:12 PM IST
Apple’s compact smartphone, the iPhone SE had a mixed response from the critics and users, mostly because of its price tag. However, it went on to become a hit after a price cut, making it the most affordable iPhone. Now, the successor to the iPhone SE has been the part of the rumor mill for a quite a long time, and a fresh rumor is floating around suggesting that Apple might be planning to launch the iPhone SE 2 this year.

Apple saw a dip in iPhone sales, especially with the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, which is due to the high price tag associated with them. Apple is also considering to lower iPhone prices in certain markets to booth sales. Currently, iPhone XR is performing much better in the market than the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max when it comes to the sale numbers. The company may also launch an affordable iPhone SE 2 to target those customers that are looking for a compact iPhone on budget.

Rumors are rife that the second generation of iPhone SE could feature a full screen notched display. The alleged handset is said to sport a slightly bigger 4.2-inch display. However, analysts believe that the positioning of the iPhone SE 2 makes it unlikely to have a notched display as it may not come with support for Face ID. The iPhone SE 2 could house the A11 chipset under the hood, paired with 3GB of RAM. In the photography department, the smartphone could come with a single rear camera.

Analysts also believe that sequel to the iPhone SE won’t be a major upgrade in order to keep the price tag low. Several reports claim that the handset could sport a glass back, which would further help offer support for wireless charging. The company might take the wraps off its iPhone SE 2 at its annual iPhone event in September this year.

