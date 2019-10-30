It is widely reported that Apple plans to launch the iPhone SE successor sometime in the first quarter of 2020. Now, adding some weight to those reports is the latest by noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo claims that Apple’s upcoming iPhone will go into mass production in January 2020. This is just in time for an iPhone SE 2 launch towards the end of March.

The March iPhone SE 2 launch falls in line with all previous claims and leaks. As per recent reports, the upcoming iPhone is likely to look similar to the iPhone 8. This will be a huge departure from its predecessor’s iPhone 5-inspired design. Kuo claims that this device will be an ideal upgrade option for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S owners, MacRumors reports.

Other rumors claim that the iPhone SE 2 will come with the latest A13 chipset under the hood. This is the same chipset powering the latest iPhone 11 series. The device is also likely to feature 3GB of RAM, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor instead of Face ID. Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone SE 2 will boast a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna design. This design will reportedly improve wireless transmission.

There are likely to be three color options at launch, which include silver, space grey, and red. Prices for the latest iPhone are also likely to start from $399 (approximately Rs 28,300). Kuo further says that Apple has a few other products in the pipeline, which include a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook, and an Augmented Reality (AR) headset. These are likely to launch sometime in the first half of 2020.