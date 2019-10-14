Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has revealed that Apple could launch the successor to the iPhone SE in the first quarter of 2020. The iPhone SE 2 might reportedly be launched with a starting price label of $399 (approximately Rs 28,300). The upcoming device will be powered by Apple’s home-brewed Bionic A13 chip, as per Kuo. The same chipset is currently powering the recently launched iPhone 11.

The Cupertino giant is expected to offer the handset with 3GB RAM, and 64GB and 128GB storage options. It will be available in three color options, including silver, space grey and red, MacRumors reported. The iPhone SE 2 is likely to ditch the 3D Touch feature, which Apple has already removed from iPhone 11. The smartphone is said to flaunt a design similar to the iPhone 8. The forthcoming iPhone is said to use a Touch ID fingerprint reader, not Face ID.

Earlier Kuo also said that Apple is preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020. Kuo expects Apple to team up with third parties to create the first batch of AR headsets. The new iPad Pro models will be launched in the first quarter. These will reportedly come with a rear-facing 3D Time-of-Flight sensor for increased accuracy in depth-of-field photography.

Watch: Apple WWDC 2019

Besides, a recently leaked image alleged that Apple will ship a 96W USB-C charger with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Based on the photo that has surfaced online, the adapter has a model number A2166. It is about the same size as the 87W adapter used for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Apple previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging, Apple Insider reported. To recall, the 13-inch MacBook Pro has a 61W USB-C adapter, while the 15-inch model uses an 87W adapter.

– With inputs from IANS

Features Apple iPhone 11 Price 64900 Chipset A13 Bionic SoC OS iOS 13 Display 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Internal Memory 64GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 12MP Front Camera 12MP Battery