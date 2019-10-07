Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report

A recent rumor stated that Apple is working on the sequel for its compact Apple iPhone SE. As previously noted, the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, a new industry forecast has surfaced online regarding the sale numbers for the iPhone. According to the forecast, Apple is likely to post about 10 percent growth in iPhone sales in 2020 Q1. The report also notes that the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 2 will likely help the company in achieving this number.

Apple iPhone SE 2 launch and effect on sales

According to a report by 9to5Mac, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided more details in his prediction. Kuo added that Apple is expected to ship about 70-75 million smartphones in Q4 2019, the holiday quarter. He went on to state that Apple iPhone 11 and 11 Pro will drive this push. In addition, the company would have achieved a larger number if it didn’t have to face “supply constraints”. Kuo agreed with other reports regarding the increase in the number of orders with component suppliers. Apple has made this change to tackle the “stronger demand” of the latest iPhone 2019 lineup.

The company is expected to ship “around 40 million” iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max units before 2020. It is worth noting that this number is lower than the 43 million marks that Apple achieved last year. As noted above, this delay is because of constraints in the supply of components. However, the Apple iPhone 11 will surpass the number of iPhone XR devices sold in 2018.

Digging deeper, Apple will likely sell 37-40 million iPhone 11 devices before 2020. In contrast, iPhone XR sold about 25 million during the same amount of time. Though, Apple iPhone 11 will have about one more month of sale time than iPhone XR last year. Talking about the iPhone SE 2, the device is likely to look like the iPhone 8 with Apple A13 SoC.

