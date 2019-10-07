comscore Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone sales to grow by 10% in Q1 2020 with iPhone SE 2 launch
News

Apple iPhone sales to grow by 10% in Q1 2020 with iPhone SE 2 launch

News

As previously noted, the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, a new industry forecast has surfaced online regarding the sale numbers for the iPhone.

  • Published: October 7, 2019 9:02 PM IST
Apple iPhone SE 2 main

A recent rumor stated that Apple is working on the sequel for its compact Apple iPhone SE. As previously noted, the company is planning to launch the smartphone in the first quarter of 2020. In addition, a new industry forecast has surfaced online regarding the sale numbers for the iPhone. According to the forecast, Apple is likely to post about 10 percent growth in iPhone sales in 2020 Q1. The report also notes that the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 2 will likely help the company in achieving this number.

Apple iPhone SE 2 launch and effect on sales

According to a report by 9to5Mac, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provided more details in his prediction. Kuo added that Apple is expected to ship about 70-75 million smartphones in Q4 2019, the holiday quarter. He went on to state that Apple iPhone 11 and 11 Pro will drive this push. In addition, the company would have achieved a larger number if it didn’t have to face “supply constraints”. Kuo agreed with other reports regarding the increase in the number of orders with component suppliers. Apple has made this change to tackle the “stronger demand” of the latest iPhone 2019 lineup.

The company is expected to ship “around 40 million” iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max units before 2020. It is worth noting that this number is lower than the 43 million marks that Apple achieved last year. As noted above, this delay is because of constraints in the supply of components. However, the Apple iPhone 11 will surpass the number of iPhone XR devices sold in 2018.

iPhone SE 2 with iPhone 8-like design, A13 SoC could launch in early 2020

Also Read

iPhone SE 2 with iPhone 8-like design, A13 SoC could launch in early 2020

Digging deeper, Apple will likely sell 37-40 million iPhone 11 devices before 2020. In contrast, iPhone XR sold about 25 million during the same amount of time. Though, Apple iPhone 11 will have about one more month of sale time than iPhone XR last year. Talking about the iPhone SE 2, the device is likely to look like the iPhone 8 with Apple A13 SoC.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

49900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: October 7, 2019 9:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report
Asus Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers: Check details

Deals

Asus Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers: Check details

Realme Festive Days sale kicks off: Check deals on Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X and more

Deals

Realme Festive Days sale kicks off: Check deals on Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme X and more

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

News

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

News

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 8A review

Samsung Galaxy M30s Review

Google Nest Hub Review

OnePlus 7T Review

Tile Mate Review

Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled

Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report
16-inch MacBook Pro may come with 96W USB-C charger

News

16-inch MacBook Pro may come with 96W USB-C charger
Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

News

Apple announces free repair program for iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus
Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin

News

Tim Cook takes a dig at Facebook, says no to Apple digital coin
This case will turn your iPhone into a dual-SIM smartphone

News

This case will turn your iPhone into a dual-SIM smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Revolt RV 300 और RV400 इलेक्ट्रिक बाइक के लिए कंपनी ने पेश किया वन-टाइम पेमेंट प्लान, जानें डिटेल्स

Jio और Vodafone-Idea ने सितंबर में 94 करोड़ रुपये का स्पेक्ट्रम बकाया चुकाया

फोन काल की घंटी की अवधि पर ट्राई की दखल के खिलाफ है JIO

Realme Festive Days Sale फिर से शुरू, स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

भारत में कनेक्टेड कार सर्विस के लिए Vodafone-Idea ने Kia Motors के साथ पाटनर्शिप की

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 to help iPhone sales grow 10% in Q1 2020: Report
Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more

News

Honor V30, V30 Pro leak hints at 60MP camera and more
Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details

News

Revolt RV300 and RV400 available with The Revolt Cash Down payment plan; details
Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled

News

Sony Xperia 8 with 21:9 screen and Snapdragon 630 chipset unveiled
Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report

News

Google may acquire TikTok rival Firework: Report