Apple iPhone SE 2 to reportedly drop the 3.5mm headphone jack

News

Here’s everything we know about the Apple iPhone SE 2 so far.

  • Published: December 9, 2019 1:25 PM IST
For a few months now, we have been hearing quite a bit about Apple working on the iPhone SE successor. By now, we have already learned about the device having a glass back and wireless charging feature. And the latest reports now hint at the smartphone without the headphone jack. Following the trend that Apple picked up in 2016 with the iPhone 7 & 7 Plus, if the reports are to be believed, the iPhone SE 2 will ditch the 3.5mm audio jack.

Apple iPhone SE 2 leak detailed

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple will once again make a courageous move to remove a 3.5mm headphone jack. The audio will be routed via the Lightning connector and Bluetooth instead. The report further states that the smartphone will be powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chipset, the same chipset that powers the latest 10.2-inch iPad (2019) model, and iPhone 7-series smartphones.

The device is also likely to feature 3GB of RAM, and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor instead of Face ID. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone SE 2 will boast a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna design. This design will reportedly improve wireless transmission.

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports and iPhone SE 2 Plus with full display in 2021

Also Read

Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports and iPhone SE 2 Plus with full display in 2021

Specifications and features

Apart from the iPhone SE 2, Kuo says Apple will also launch an iPhone SE 2 Plus with full-screen design in early 2021. The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch the iPhone SE 2 Plus as a successor to this particular model. Kuo notes that the new device will have a full-screen design like the iPhone X but lack Face ID. Apple is instead planning to build Touch ID into the power button for this particular model.

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing to launch in first half of 2020

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing to launch in first half of 2020

As per previous reports, iPhone SE 2 was rumored to launch by the end of the first quarter of 2020. However, now the timeline has shifted a bit to the first half of 2020. The model is aimed at emerging markets like India and is expected to launch in May next year. The smartphone could be Apple’s sub $500 (approximately Rs 38,600) device to take on OnePlus and Xiaomi.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: December 9, 2019 1:25 PM IST

