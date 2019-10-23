comscore iPhone SE 2 new antenna design leaked: Expected features, price
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone SE 2 to ship with improved antenna design: Report
News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to ship with improved antenna design: Report

News

It's been widely reported that Apple will launch the successor to the iPhone SE next year. If reports are anything to go by, the launch will take place by the end of the first quarter. This has give r

  • Published: October 23, 2019 6:26 PM IST
Apple iPhone 7 Assembled in India main

It’s been widely reported that Apple will launch the successor to the iPhone SE next year. If reports are anything to go by, the launch will take place by the end of the first quarter. This has give rise to a bunch of leaks around the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 2. The latest leak is around the alleged antenna.

As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 will boast a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna design, Macrumors reports. This design will reportedly improve wireless transmission. Kuo further says that Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will supply Apple with antenna components for the iPhone SE 2 in early 2020. As mentioned, the supply will be in time for the potential launch of the upcoming iPhone in the end of the first quarter.

Besides the new antenna design, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 will feature an A13 chipset under the hood. This is the same chipset powering the current generation iPhone 11 series. Other rumored features include 3GB of RAM, a 4.7-inch display, and a Touch ID home button. One feature missing will be 3D Touch, which Apple removed on the latest iPhone 11 series.

There are likely to be three color options at launch, which include silver, space grey, and red. Kuo further says that Apple has a few other products in the pipeline, which include a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook, and an Augmented Reality (AR) headset. These are likely to launch sometime in the first half of 2020.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 23, 2019 6:26 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE

3.6

21499

Buy Now
iOS 9.3
A9 processor paired with M9 co-processor,64 bit
12 MP iSight Camera
Apple iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2
iOS 12
12 MP iSight Camera

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers
How To
How to download and send Diwali WhatsApp stickers
Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes

News

Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience

News

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Deals

Top 10 Smart TV deals you can't miss during Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

Most Popular

Nubia Red Magic 3s Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi 8 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 First Impressions

Nubia Red Magic 3S First Impressions

Apple iPhone SE 2 to boast improved antenna design

Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone SE 2 to boast improved antenna design

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to boast improved antenna design
Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
Apple starts selling locally assembled iPhone XR in India

News

Apple starts selling locally assembled iPhone XR in India
Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October

News

Apple AirPods Pro may launch by end of October
Over 50% Apple iPhones now running iOS 13

News

Over 50% Apple iPhones now running iOS 13

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 5 Pro को मिली नई सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, इन फीचर्स के जुड़ने से बेहतर हुई कैमरा क्वॉलिटी

Meizu 16T स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप, Snapdragon 855 SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Airtel बनी सबसे तेज डाउनलोड स्पीड देने वाली कंपनी, जियो बना 4G कवरेज लीडर

Asus ROG Phone 2 स्मार्टफोन 25 अक्टूबर दोपहर 12 बजे से प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X 50 इंच आज दोपहर 1 बजे Amazon पर सेल के लिए आएगा

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 to boast improved antenna design
News
Apple iPhone SE 2 to boast improved antenna design
Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes

News

Dish TV now offers 3 types of set-top-boxes
Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience

News

Realme smartphones will get ColorOS 7 with near stock Android experience
Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more

News

Made In India smartphones: iPhone XR, Redmi Note 8 and more
Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month

News

Realme fitness band might debut alongside Realme X2 Pro next month