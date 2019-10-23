It’s been widely reported that Apple will launch the successor to the iPhone SE next year. If reports are anything to go by, the launch will take place by the end of the first quarter. This has give rise to a bunch of leaks around the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 2. The latest leak is around the alleged antenna.

As per Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 will boast a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) antenna design, Macrumors reports. This design will reportedly improve wireless transmission. Kuo further says that Career Technologies and Murata Manufacturing will supply Apple with antenna components for the iPhone SE 2 in early 2020. As mentioned, the supply will be in time for the potential launch of the upcoming iPhone in the end of the first quarter.

Besides the new antenna design, the upcoming iPhone SE 2 will feature an A13 chipset under the hood. This is the same chipset powering the current generation iPhone 11 series. Other rumored features include 3GB of RAM, a 4.7-inch display, and a Touch ID home button. One feature missing will be 3D Touch, which Apple removed on the latest iPhone 11 series.

There are likely to be three color options at launch, which include silver, space grey, and red. Kuo further says that Apple has a few other products in the pipeline, which include a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook, and an Augmented Reality (AR) headset. These are likely to launch sometime in the first half of 2020.