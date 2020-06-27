comscore Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark: Check details
Apple iPhone SE 2020 camera tested at DxOMark: Check details

The DxOMark ranks the iPhone SE 2020 phone just behind the Redmi K20 Pro, which has an overall score of 102 points.

  Published: June 27, 2020 5:15 PM IST
In April, Apple launched the new iPhone SE 2020, relatively inexpensive compared to the rest of the brand’s phones. The compact device comes with Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset, which is the same that we can find within the iPhone 11 series.

The phone’s camera was also slightly improved compared to the iPhone 8, which is the model it’s based on. To find out how good this camera is, the experts from DxOMark have evaluated the photographic quality of the iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone SE 2020 goes through the DxOMark test table

The iPhone SE 2020 features a single 12-megapixel rear camera sensor. This features an f/1.8 aperture and OIS (optical image stabilization). In its photographic analysis by DxOMark, the device received an overall score of 101 points for the rear camera and 83 points for the front camera. The result of the primary camera is broken down into a score of 103 points for taking pictures. And 98 points for video recording.

While Apple’s most affordable device offers image quality comparable in many ways to the standard iPhone 11. The iPhone SE’s single rear camera configuration is not enough to deliver zoom and good bokeh shots compared to older models. The iPhone SE 2020 is capable of taking vivid images, with a decent dynamic range and good exposure.

It also offers proper levels of detail in well-lit conditions but struggles to capture good photos in low-light conditions. However, its exposure levels fail in low light, as does the phone’s focusing ability. It also features noticeable noise and low level of detail in night images without a flash. Finally, its portrait mode is a bit inconsistent due to the lack of a depth sensor.

The DxOMark ranks the phone just behind the Redmi K20 Pro, which has an overall score of 102 points. To conclude, the iPhone SE 2020 camera is capable of capturing great images in good conditions. However, when the light begins to dwindle, its limitations poke its head out.

Best Sellers