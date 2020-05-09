comscore Apple iPhone SE 2020 coming soon on Flipkart | BGR India
  Apple iPhone SE 2020 coming soon on Flipkart; Notify me page goes live
Apple iPhone SE 2020 coming soon on Flipkart; Notify me page goes live

Apple has already announced the different storage variants and India pricing for the SE 2020. Let’s check out the teaser and availability details of the Apple iPhone SE 2020 here.

  Published: May 9, 2020 8:40 PM IST
Apple iPhone SE 2020 Flipkart teaser page

It looks like Apple iPhone SE 2020 is finally coming to the Indian market. A teaser image regarding the latest Apple iPhone device just went live on the Flipkart website. This teaser image claims that the iPhone SE 2020 is “Coming Soon” to the platform. In addition, the image also sports a “Notify Me” button where interested buyers can sign-up for updates. This tease comes about a month after the company first announced the smartphone. Apple has already announced the different storage variants and India pricing for the SE 2020. Let’s check out the teaser and availability details of the Apple iPhone SE 2020 here. Also Read - iPhone SE 2020: How software helps the single sensor capture depth for amazing portraits

Apple iPhone SE 2020 coming soon; details

The teaser image for the smartphone appeared on Flipkart mobile app in the “Mobiles” section. This teaser image for the upcoming smartphone also indicated that iPhone SE 2020 is a Flipkart Unique product. It likely means that the smartphone will not be available on other e-commerce platforms. Flipkart app also noted that Flipkart is now delivering essential items in the Orange and Green zones across the country. The company did not outline a particular launch date for the much-anticipated smartphone. This is likely due to the uncertainty associated with the current nation-wide lockdown. It is likely that the number of coronavirus cases may increase further extending the shutdown. Taking a look at the iPhone SE 2020, the device features a design that is similar to the iPhone 8. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown video reveals how the Taptic Engine works

Watch: PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

iPhone SE 2020 also comes with top of the line hardware that we have seen in the iPhone 11 series. The 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 42,500, 128GB at Rs 47,800 and 256GB variant at Rs 58,300. Users will have to option to select between the Product (RED), Black, and White colors. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market

Apple iPhone SE functions with the iPhone 8's camera, reveals new teardown video

Apple iPhone SE functions with the iPhone 8's camera, reveals new teardown video

Features Apple iPhone SE 2020
Price 42500
Chipset A13 Bionic
OS iOS 13
Display IPS technology-4.7-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD with Retina HD display-1334×750-pixel resolution at 326 ppi
Internal Memory
Rear Camera 12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture
Front Camera 7MP camera ƒ/2.2 aperture
Battery Fast‑charge capable: Up to 50% charge in 30 minutes,

