Apple iPhone SE 2020 could soon get cheaper in India

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is being marketed in many countries including India as a compact, and more affordable iPhone. However, the affordable iPhone SE 2020 retails for different prices in various countries. In India, this price is Rs 42,500, which roughly translates to about $558, a lot more than the $399 the phone costs in the US. However, that could soon change as per a new report which suggests that the new iPhone SE could soon be assembled in India itself. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro series tipped off to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays

India is one of the top smartphone manufacturing hubs in the world for various brands. Almost all the top phone brands assemble their devices in the country. This provides jobs to many Indians as well as brings down the price of these locally produced devices too. Even brands that do not manufacture locally are likely considering the switch in the near future. US-based Apple is one of those brands. Also Read - Apple Maps in India now support Nearby feature

Watch: Weekly News Roundup – June 19

Apple has been assembling some of its phones in India for a while via its two manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron. Wistron also assembled the original iPhone SE in the country until 2019. Now the manufacturer will reportedly be producing the Apple iPhone SE 2020 in the country, as per a report by The Information. Also Read - Apple updates 16-inch MacBook Pro and Mac Pro with new hardware options

Apple has, as per sources, asked one of its suppliers in China to start shipping components for the iPhone SE 2020 to its manufacturing partner Wistron in India. While this likely points to the phone’s local assembly, we still do not know when the mass assembly in India could begin. However, once that happens, we can expect the price of the iPhone SE 2020 to get cheaper in the country.

iPhone SE 2020 specifications

The iPhone SE flaunts the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display and design as the iPhone 8. However, the body is now metal as opposed to a glass back. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. It uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions — such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps, and more.

Internally, the phone packs Apple’s A13 Bionic chip just like iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Following the tradition, Apple hasn’t revealed the RAM size but confirmed that the phone will be made available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage models. For the camera, Apple has used a single-camera system in iPhone SE with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens.

The rear camera also supports 4K videos up to 60fps and extended dynamic range to highlight details up to 30fps. In terms of connectivity, the new Apple iPhone SE will support dual-SIM. This will follow the same one eSIM and a physical SIM tech inside. Additionally, there will be support for Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE.

Story Timeline