Apple iPhone SE (2020) delivery delayed in US to first week of May

Apple iPhone SE 2020 was to be delivered from the April 24 in the US, but now the website notes the fastest delivery slot is between May 1 - May 5.

  Published: April 18, 2020 4:49 PM IST
apple-iphone-se-2020-launched-price-specifications

Apple has delayed the iPhone SE 2020 delivery to the first week of May for the pre-orders. The delivery date has been changed for the orders within the US. Initially, the Apple iPhone SE 2020 was to be delivered from the April 24, but now the website notes the fastest delivery slot is between May 1 – May 5, reports GizChina. The free deliveries time slot has also been pushed between May 4 – May 6. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max design renders with details leaked based on unfinished CADs

It appears that the major delay is only in the US. As per report, Apple China also suggests that there will be a delay in the delivery date, but they will still be able to deliver it between April 24-April 27. This is about a week delay than the original delivery date. The Apple iPhone SE 2020 is ‘the most affordable iPhone’ from the company in present times, and it is expected to see higher demand than the premium models. However, Apple may not be able to keep up with the production because of the coronavirus lockdown delays. Also Read - Samsung pips Apple to become 3rd largest mobile chip maker: Counterpoint

This week, Apple launched the all-new compact iPhone SE 2020 for the iPhone lovers. It brought back the old iPhone 8 design and the home button Touch ID. The company definitely updated some hardware of the phone from the old iPhone 8, especially the A13 Bionic chip, which is currently been used in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. But other than that there were only a few other notable hardware upgrades, and nothing major. Also Read - Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website

In the US, the most affordable iPhone SE (2020) cost starts at $399 for a version with 64GB of storage. There will be a 128GB model on offer too. It’ll be available for $449. The high-storage top-end model will pack 256GB internal storage for $549.

Watch: Apple iPhone SE official video

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 will come in three color options of black, white, and Product Red. The company will provide a free year of Apple TV Plus on this phone as well. It will be up for pre-order in the US this Friday, April 17. Apple notes that the shipping will start from April 24.

  Published Date: April 18, 2020 4:49 PM IST

