comscore Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website: Check details
News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website: Check details

News

The 2nd generation of the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 42,500 in India, which is the price for the 64GB storage variant.

  • Published: April 17, 2020 9:38 AM IST
apple-iphone-se-2020-launched-price-specifications

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone SE 2020 smartphone in India. The company’s latest affordable iPhone comes with an Apple A13 Bionic chip, 4.7-inch compact display, and a single 12-megapixel rear camera. It also features a Touch ID, similar to that of the iPhone 8. The 2nd generation of the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 42,500 in India, which is the price for the 64GB storage variant.

Apple will also be selling the 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs 47,800. The top-end 256GB storage model is listed on Apple’s official website with a price label of Rs 58,300. Apple is yet to reveal the availability and sale date details of its new iPhone.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Specifications, features

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display. It even supports True Tone tech, which adjusts white balance. It offers a peak brightness of 625nits, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The display panel comes with Haptic Touch support as well, which is seen in the latest iPhones. The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by the company’s A13 Bionic chip, which is also powering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone SE leaves out a key U1 hardware chip meant for precise localized GPS

Also Read

Apple iPhone SE leaves out a key U1 hardware chip meant for precise localized GPS

The iPhone SE 2020 ships with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back. It also offers a LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync, 4K video recording at up to 60fps, and Smart HDR for photos. Apple has even added a sapphire crystal lens cover, which protects the rear camera of the phone. The camera app supports a Portrait mode as well, which uses computational photography enabled by the Neural Engine on the A13 Bionic chip. On the front is a 7-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It features an IP67 rating, meaning the device is dust and water resistance. It does offers support for 18W fast charging, which the company claims can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Do note that Apple doesn’t ship an 18W charger with the device. The handset also supports Wireless charging. It ships with iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 17, 2020 9:38 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone SE 2

Apple iPhone SE 2
iOS 13
Apple's A13 Bionic SoC

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits
News
WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits
Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

News

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers

News

Google Doodle thanks teachers, childcare workers

Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

News

Zoom video calling app not a safe platform, warns government

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Features

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

Aarogya Setu app has major red flags when it comes to security concerns

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison

5 ways to make your Android phone faster

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website
Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals decline in walking and driving

News

Coronavirus: Apple Mobility data reveals decline in walking and driving
Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website

News

Apple starts selling AirPods Pro replacement ear tips on its website
Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS

News

Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS
Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

News

Apple iPad Pro Magic Keyboard now available to order

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8 सीरीज खरीदने वालों के लिए शानदार मौका, फ्री में ऐसे कर लें अनबॉक्सिंग

Tata Sky ने बढ़ाई अपने 10 चैनल की फ्री वैधता, लॉकडाउन में उठा सकते हैं आनंद

Google ने नोकिया के कुछ स्मार्टफोन के लिए जारी किया कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग फीचर

Huawei Nova 7 Series में मिल सकते हैं ये दमदार फीचर, होगा क्वाड कैमरा सेटअप

20 अप्रैल से ऑनलाइन मोबाइल, टीवी और फ्रिज की बिक्री पर गृहमंत्रालय ने दिया स्पष्टीकरण

Latest Videos

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know

News

OnePlus 8 Series launch: Here are 5 things that you need to know
Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?

Features

Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Comparison: Which one is more versatile?
5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Features

5 ways to make your Android phone faster
Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

News

Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92
News
Oppo F15s to debut in India as rebranded version of Oppo A92
Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website

News

Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website
Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today

News

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner to launch today
WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits

News

WhatsApp is working on increasing group video call limits
Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch

News

Poco F2 appears on IMEI database; hinting at potential launch