Apple iPhone SE (2020) full India prices revealed on official website

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone SE 2020 smartphone in India. The company’s latest affordable iPhone comes with an Apple A13 Bionic chip, 4.7-inch compact display, and a single 12-megapixel rear camera. It also features a Touch ID, similar to that of the iPhone 8. The 2nd generation of the iPhone SE is priced at Rs 42,500 in India, which is the price for the 64GB storage variant.

Apple will also be selling the 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs 47,800. The top-end 256GB storage model is listed on Apple’s official website with a price label of Rs 58,300. Apple is yet to reveal the availability and sale date details of its new iPhone.

Watch: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

Specifications, features

The iPhone SE 2020 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display. It even supports True Tone tech, which adjusts white balance. It offers a peak brightness of 625nits, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The display panel comes with Haptic Touch support as well, which is seen in the latest iPhones. The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by the company’s A13 Bionic chip, which is also powering the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone SE 2020 ships with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back. It also offers a LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync, 4K video recording at up to 60fps, and Smart HDR for photos. Apple has even added a sapphire crystal lens cover, which protects the rear camera of the phone. The camera app supports a Portrait mode as well, which uses computational photography enabled by the Neural Engine on the A13 Bionic chip. On the front is a 7-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It features an IP67 rating, meaning the device is dust and water resistance. It does offers support for 18W fast charging, which the company claims can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Do note that Apple doesn’t ship an 18W charger with the device. The handset also supports Wireless charging. It ships with iOS 13 out-of-the-box.