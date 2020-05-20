The compact Apple iPhone SE 2020 goes on sale in India today. The successor to the original iPhone SE, the new smartphone also takes the same approach of baking in the latest specifications into a compact form factor. Further, it capitalizes on a specific segment that has largely been untouched by Apple so far, but one that has brought it big sales numbers. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale on May 20 on Flipkart with offer price Rs 38,900: Check details

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 sale is scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm. If purchasing online, you can find the phone on Flipkart. Moreover, Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback on the iPhone SE 2020, along with 6 months of free YouTube Premium subscription. The phone will also be available at all authorized Apple resellers starting today. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 coming soon on Flipkart; Notify me page goes live

The base price of the iPhone SE 2020 is Rs 42,500. This is the 64GB model of the device. The 128GB model is priced at Rs 47,800 and the 256GB variant is priced at Rs 58,300. The phone will be available in three colors. These are black, white, and red. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown video reveals how the Taptic Engine works

Cashback Offers

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 also features a cashback worth Rs 3,600 on HDFC bank cards. The cashback is available to all the three variants of the smartphone. This means if you use an HDFC Bank Credit card, the prices of the base iPhone SE variant comes to Rs 38,900.

iPhone SE 2020 specifications

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. There is a Touch ID fingerprint scanner button on the front along with large bezels. This is because the design of the entire phone is taken from the older Apple iPhone 8. This also gives the new phone a single 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. There is a 7-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and facetime. Under the hood, the new iPhone SE is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset that was used in the Apple iPhone 11 series. There is also IP68 water and dust resistance.