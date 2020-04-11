comscore Apple iPhone SE 2020 tipped to launch next week | BGR India
The Apple iPhone SE 2020 could feature the same A13 Bionic chip seen on the iPhone 11 series and other budget features like a single rear camera.

  Updated: April 11, 2020 1:22 PM IST
Apple iPhone SE 2 main

A successor to the compact and affordable Apple iPhone SE has been on the cards for quite a long time now. After numerous leaks on the design and specifications of the upcoming phone, even its name went through a lot of speculation. After heavy rumors on the device being called the iPhone 9 or the iPhone SE 2 were done, it was finally settled on being called just the Apple iPhone SE. Now, as per a new report, the iPhone SE may be launched next week. Further, sales would also reportedly begin shortly thereafter, as per Apple analyst Jeff Pu. Also Read - Google and Apple to join forces against Coronavirus pandemic using advanced contact tracing

We recently heard in a report that Apple had to halt and delay the production of the new iPhones due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We also heard that Apple was struggling to meet its deadlines. Hence, the new reports suggesting the nearby launch and almost immediate sales comes as a surprise. Also Read - Huawei Card announced in China alongside P40 series, to compete with Apple Card

Watch: OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

The flagship iPhone 12 models will, however, likely be pushed out slightly due to current travel restrictions and cargo flight delays. This could result in delayed availability of the highest-end 6.7-inch model, reported MacRumors, quoting Pu. Also Read - Apple iOS App Store has multiple fleeceware apps: Report

In another research note with Chinese firm GF Securities, Pu claimed that the current “EVT” or “Engineering Verification Test” stage of the upcoming iPhone 12’s development may have been extended. This extension could be anywhere between two weeks to the end of April 2020. This affects both the upcoming 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models. Meanwhile, the same for the 6.7-inch model has been reportedly extended till mid-May.

This could result in the iPhone 12 and a likely iPhone 12 Pro model seeing releases in September 2020. Meanwhile, a possible iPhone 12 Pro Max may get pushed back to October. This two-phase rollout would be similar to the year 2018. Back then Apple first launched the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in September. The lower-end iPhone XR came later in October.

iPhone SE 2020: What to expect?

If the leaks so far are anything to go by then we are looking at a budget device. It is tipped to debut with a design similar to that of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 series. The iPhone SE 2020 is expected to feature a 4.7-inch Retina HD display similar to iPhone 8. However, it is expected to be built with a metal chassis as opposed to a glass back seen on the iPhone 8 series. This also means the device will lack wireless charging support.

This should not be a deal-breaker for consumers looking at an affordable iPhone. The iPhone SE 2020 is also rumored to use the same Apple A13 Bionic chip seen on the iPhone 11 series. This would make the entry-level iPhone, one of the most powerful smartphones in the market. Apple might offer lower RAM and 64GB storage for the base model to keep the cost low. It is also likely to feature a single rear camera module like the iPhone XR.

(With inputs from IANS)

  Published Date: April 11, 2020 1:21 PM IST
  Updated Date: April 11, 2020 1:22 PM IST

