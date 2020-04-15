comscore Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched: Price in India, specifications, availability
  • Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more
Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more

Apple iPhone SE 2020 offers compact design, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, front home button paired with Touch ID like the iPhone 8.

  • Published: April 15, 2020 9:54 PM IST
Apple’s all-new compact iPhone SE 2020 is now official globally. The Cupertino giant has also launched it in India. The smartphone offers compact design, a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, front home button paired with Touch ID like the iPhone 8. You’ll find same thick bezels like the old iPhone models, but the new A13 Bionic chip just like the latest iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. Checkout Apple iPhone SE price in India, availability and more below. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch screen, home button, Touch ID: Price, Specs and more

iPhone SE 2020: Price, variants, colors and availability

Apple has already revealed iPhone SE (2020) India price in a press statement. But the company has only mentioned the starting Rs 42,500 cost for the 64GB of storage variant. There will be 128GB model and 256GB model on offer too, but the pricing isn’t announced yet for those two. Also Read - Apple's Siri voice assistant now offering coronavirus updates in several countries, including India

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 will come in three color options of black, white, and Product Red. The company will provide a free year of Apple TV Plus on this phone as well. In India, it will be made available through ‘Apple Authorized Resellers’ and select carriers, added the company. There is no official India release date as yet. Also Read - Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update to restrain spread of coronavirus

Apple iPhone SE: Specifications and features

The iPhone SE flaunts the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display and design as the iPhone 8. However, the body is now metal as opposed to a glass back. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. It uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions — such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps and more.

Internally, the phone packs Apple’s A13 Bionic chip just like iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Following the tradition, Apple hasn’t revealed the RAM size, but confirmed that the phone will be made available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage models.

Watch: Apple iPhone SE official video

For the camera, Apple has used a single-camera system in iPhone SE with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens. The company says that the phone uses image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.5 Using machine learning and monocular depth estimation.

The rear camera also supports 4K videos up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range to highlight details up to 30fps. In terms of connectivity, the new Apple iPhone SE will support dual-SIM. This will follow same one eSIM and a physical SIM tech inside. Additionally, there will be support for Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 15, 2020 9:54 PM IST

