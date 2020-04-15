Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched with 4.7-inch screen: Price, Specs

Apple has launched the all-new compact iPhone SE 2020 model with a 4.7-inch screen and large bezels. This was rumored for a while and it is now official. Apple says that ‘the most affordable iPhone’ – the iPhone SE – comes in a compact design, reinvented from the inside out. But the phone essentially has the basic shape and look as the iPhone 8. You’ll find same thick bezels, 4.7-inch Retina HD display, front home button paired with Touch ID and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. The same chipset is also available in the latest iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. Here’s everything you need to know about the all-new Apple iPhone SE. Also Read - Apple and Netflix are the most imitated brands for phishing attack during COVID-19 lockdown: Check Point Research

iPhone SE 2020: Price, variants, colors and availability

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 will come in three color options of black, white, and Product Red. The company will provide a free year of Apple TV Plus on this phone as well. It will be up for pre-order in the US this Friday, April 17. Apple notes that the shipping will start from April 24.

Apple iPhone SE: Specifications and features

The iPhone SE flaunts the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display and design as the iPhone 8. However, the body is now metal as opposed to a glass back. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. It uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions — such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps and more.

Internally, the phone packs Apple’s A13 Bionic chip just like iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Following the tradition, Apple hasn’t revealed the RAM size, but confirmed that the phone will be made available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage models.

Watch: Apple iPhone SE official video

For the camera, Apple has used a single-camera system in iPhone SE with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens. The company says that the phone uses image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography, including Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.5 Using machine learning and monocular depth estimation.

The rear camera also supports 4K videos up to 60fps, and extended dynamic range to highlight details up to 30fps. In terms of connectivity, the new Apple iPhone SE will support dual-SIM. This will follow same one eSIM and a physical SIM tech inside. Additionally, there will be support for Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit LTE.