Apple iPhone SE 2020 teardown reveals how the Taptic Engine works

Apple iPhone SE 2020, the second generation budget iPhone, has been the big surprise of this year. It has the design of iPhone 8 paired with flagship Apple A13 Bionic chipset and 12-megapixel single rear camera seen on the iPhone XR. With a starting price of $399 in the US (Rs 42,500 in India), it has received critical acclaim. If you have been wondering what makes this device interesting then look no further than this teardown video. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 and OnePlus 8 Pro tell the tale of smartphone market

The iPhone SE 2020 has already received teardown treatment from iFixit, revealing which components can be interchanged with iPhone 8. Now, YouTuber JerryRigEverything has done a teardown as well. The video not only shows what’s inside the iPhone SE 2020 but also criticizes some of Apple’s design choices. Right off the bat, it is evident that iPhone SE 2020 is built using the same basic design and chassis as the one seen with the iPhone 8 in 2017. Also Read - Google Pixel 4a release date tipped for May 22; will compete with iPhone SE 2020

iFixit revealed that the screen on the iPhone SE is interchangeable with the one seen on the iPhone 8. However, swapping the screen on the iPhone SE for the one on the iPhone 8 won’t bring back 3D Touch support. JerryRigEverything video also notes that the battery on both the devices is of exact same size and capacity. However, the battery connector is different on both the devices. In order to remove each and every component of the iPhone SE, you will need at least four different screwdrivers. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more

The video shows how Apple is offering IP67 water resistance on a smartphone priced at just $399. It also reveals Apple’s environmental friendly manufacturing process. However, Apple kind of makes things difficult by putting two screws directly into the frame. As a bonus, you get a teardown of the Taptic Engine inside the iPhone SE 2020. The copper coils and magnets are a delight to see. We recommend watching the full video embedded above for yourself.

Story Timeline