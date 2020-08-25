Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

US-based tech giant Apple has increasingly been looking to assemble more products in India for multiple reasons. One of these is reduced costs in India sales, and another might be to reduce dependency on China. Now, we learn that Apple’s latest compact offering, the iPhone SE 2020 will be assembled locally in India. Also Read - After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro series: Report

Local assembly of Apple iPhones began back in 2017 when the first-gen iPhone SE was produced locally in India. The brand has since only taken bigger steps to increase local manufacturing over the years. We saw many phones being assembled in India, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and recently even the flagship iPhone 11.

The Apple iPhone SE 2020 will become the sixth iPhone to be produced locally. As part of the Apple Days sale event, the new iPhone SE 2020 is available in India for Rs 35,999. However, now that local assembly is on the cards, we can eventually expect that price to go further down. The locally produced units should hit stores in a few weeks.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 specifications

The device comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD IPS LCD display. It even supports True Tone tech, which adjusts white balance. It offers a peak brightness of 625nits and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. The display panel comes with Haptic Touch support as well, which is seen in the latest iPhones. The iPhone SE 2020 is powered by the company’s A13 Bionic chip.

The iPhone SE 2020 ships with a single 12-megapixel camera sensor (f/1.8 aperture + OIS) at the back. It also offers a LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync, 4K video recording at up to 60fps, and Smart HDR for photos. Apple has even added a sapphire crystal lens cover, which protects the rear camera of the phone. The camera app supports a Portrait mode as well, which uses computational photography enabled by the Neural Engine on the A13 Bionic chip. On the front is a 7-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

It features an IP67 rating, meaning the device is dust and water resistance. It does offer support for 18W fast charging, which the company claims can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Do note that Apple doesn’t ship an 18W charger with the device. The handset also supports Wireless charging. It ships with iOS 13 out-of-the-box.

