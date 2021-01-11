Apple iPhone SE (2021), AirPods Pro 2 could launch in April: Report

This week is mostly going to be about the product launches taking place at . But before we get started with our CES news coverage, let’s take a look at a new report by MacOtakara, which states that a new SE and the Pro 2 could launch in April. Apart from the launch month, the Japanese blog does not provide us with any further details about the products. Also Read - Apple removes Parler app from App Store after Google

To recall, the iPhone SE (2020) launched back in April 2020 and the AirPods Pro launched a few months earlier than it, in October 2019. Also Read - Apple AirPods Max plastic variant in the works, could cost $200 less: Report

The iPhone SE (2020) was basically an with some compromises put inside of the body of an iPhone 8. Since then many have speculated that will be launching a ‘Plus’ or a follow up variant, which will reuse the body of the . Also Read - Apple has launched limited edition AirPods Pro, here's what it offers

The iPhone SE (2020) did strike a connection with the people with a small form factor, a 4.7-inch display with the missed Touch ID sensor and a cheaper price tag. It could prove to be difficult for Apple to recreate this for the 2021 variant of the device, as the people wanting a smaller phone can now also get the Mini, which has much better specifications than the iPhone SE (2020) and a modern design.

Interesting note, Apple has not refreshed its SE lineup of devices on an annual schedule like its numbered line. The original SE was launched back in 2016 with its follow up launching four years after in 2020. We will have to wait and see what Apple has planned for its budget smartphone series. To recall, the original SE used the design base of the .

As for the AirPods Pro 2, we have seen a lot of leaks in the past few months. However, there seems to be some confusion on if Apple will launch these, or will it bring out a cheaper, Lite version.

Everything is just speculation until Apple reveals both the products. Until then, take all reports about the upcoming devices with a pinch of salt.