Apple recently launched its iPhone SE 2022 and fifth-generation iPad Air globally recently. The two products will be available for pre-orders in India starting today at 6.30 pm IST on the Apple India website. Both iPad Air and third-generation iPhone SE will go on sale in India on March 18. Notably, Apple has not announced any sale offers on either device as of now. However, Apple will provide up to Rs 9,000 to 46,700 discount on the exchange of iPhone 8 or newer versions, as part of the trade-in offer. Also Read - Planning to buy iPhone SE 2022? Here are Apple devices that you can get in same amount or less

Apple iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 5 pricing

In terms of pricing, iPhone SE 2022 is launched at a starting price of Rs 43,900 in India and will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Also Read - Lesser-known electric scooter brands in India

On the other hand, Wi-Fi models of iPad Air are available with a starting price of Rs 54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68,900. The new iPad Air will be available in 64GB and 256GB configurations. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M53 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC surfaces online

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels. The new iPad Air starts at Rs 50,783. The second-generation Apple Pencil is available for Rs 9,810, the Smart Keyboard Folio is available for Rs 14,310, and the Magic Keyboard for college students at Rs 26,226.

Non-Education Pricing: Apple Pencil (2nd generation), available for purchase separately, is compatible with the new iPad Air for Rs 10,900. The Magic Keyboard of the new iPad Air is available in black and white for Rs 27,900, with layouts for over 30 languages. The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Air is available for Rs 15,900. The Smart Folio for the new iPad Air is available for Rs 7,500 in black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and marine blue.

Apple iPhone SE 2022 specifications, features

the iPhone SE 2022 comes with a 4.7-inch Retina display with an aluminum chassis and a glass back. It comes with a physical home screen button with a fingerprint sensor embedded in it — one of defining features of this series. It also comes with IP67 dust and water resistant coating that will protect it from occasional splashes of water. As mentioned before, the iPhone SE 2022 is powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the company’s iPhone 13 series. This chipset is coupled with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB of storage space. The phone runs the iOS 15.

On the camera front, the iPhone SE 2022 comes with a single 12MP camera at the back with support for features such as Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also gets a bump in the battery along with 5G connectivity and wireless charging capabilities.