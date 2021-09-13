iPhone SE 3 tipped to be cheaper than iPhone 12 mini, launch expected in 2022

Ahead of iPhone 13 series launch tomorrow, on September 14, concept renders of the iPhone SE 3 appear on the internet showing the design, colours and more. Another report coming from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the iPhone SE (2020) successor will be the cheapest iPhone model yet. Also Read - Deal of the day: iPhone SE available at lowest ever price, up for grabs with Rs 6,901 flat discount

The new report hints that the upcoming iPhone SE 3 will be cheaper than the iPhone 12 mini, which is currently the cheapest iPhone model available in India. The original retail price of the iPhone 12 mini presently starts at Rs 69,900.

The iPhone 12 mini is currently available at a much lower price tag on Flipkart India. The 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 59,999, up from Rs 69,900. On the other hand, the 128GB storage and 256GB storage variant come at a cheaper price of Rs 64,999 and Rs 74,999, respectively. In India, the original price of iPhone 12 mini 128GB and 256GB storage model are set at Rs 74,900 and Rs 84,900, respectively.

iPhone SE 3 launch set for 2022

Past reports have revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will launch in early 2022. However, no specific timeline has been confirmed by the Cupertino based tech giant yet. We expect the cheapest 5G iPhone to go official around the month of April 2022, since iPhone SE (2020) was also released at the same time last year.

The concept renders of the iPhone SE 3 show iPhone XR like design with a slightly tweaked camera module. It appears with a single camera at the rear and an LED flash just next to the lens. Renders also show that the alleged iPhone SE 3 in funky colours including Red, Orange, Green, Yellow, Blue, and Purple. There could be more options as well.

The iPhone SE 3 appears with a dual tone colour scheme, wherein one half of the back panel appears in dark colour and the other half in lighter shade. As usual, the Apple brand logo sits right in the middle of the rear panel.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 series will offer much smaller notch when compared to the predecessor iPhone 12 series. Looks like that will not be the case with the iPhone SE 3. Renders show the alleged iPhone SE 3 with a notch similar to the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 and others.

Past leaks have revealed way too many details about the upcoming iPhone SE 3. Some of these leaks suggested that despite being the most affordable iPhone, this model will be powered by A14 Bionic chipset which is the same as the existing iPhone 12 series.