Apple iPhone SE 3, a budget-friendly iPad and iPad Air 5 are allegedly being tested in India

Apple is expected to launch iPhone SE 3, a budget iPad and iPad Air 5 in India soon.

Apple is expected to launch its third-gen iPhone SE along with two iPad models in India in early 2022. As reported by 91Mobiles, the Cupertino-based tech giant has already started testing the devices in India already. It is expected that Apple will host its next launch event sometime in March or April. Apple might launch iPhone SE 3, a budget iPad and iPad Air 5 in India. Also Read - Apple iOS 15.4 beta update confirms AR/VR headset support

The report suggests that a new “budget iPhone” and two iPad models are imported into India for testing. The said budget iPhone model has been imported under A2595, A2783, and A2784 model numbers. This one is likely to be priced around  $300 (approx Rs 23,000). The industry source that revealed this information has not disclosed the name of this iPhone. However, it is expected to be iPhone SE 3. Also Read - Apple iMac Pro 2022 might come with M1 Pro/Max chipset

Additionally, two iPad models with  A2588 and A2589 model numbers have also been imported. This one is expected to be the updated iPad Air that might be priced between $500-700 ( approx Rs 37,500-52,300). The budget-friendly iPad with model numbers A2757 and A2761 is expected to cost around $300 (approx Rs 23,000). Also Read - Samsung beats Apple, ships 272 million smartphones in 2021 globally

Apple iPhone SE 3 expected specifications

The previous report suggests that the iPhone SE 3 will offer an iPhone XR-like design with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison. It is said to include a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID embedded onto the Home button similar to the predecessor.

The report further revealed that the iPhone SE 3 will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models. However, there is no information on whether the iPhone will come equipped with FaceID or not. We do wish it does.

Since Apple is tipped to discontinue the mini lineup this year and instead focus on SE more. The SE series has always been targeted to first-time iPhone buyers or consumers with a limited budget.

