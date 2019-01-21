Apple iPhone SE is back and is getting a huge discount

Apple launched the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR as part of its 2018 iPhone lineup in September last year. Alongside the introduction of these three models, Apple also discontinued some of the older models. The company announced that it will no longer sell the iPhone X, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the iPhone SE. Due to weaker demand for the new iPhone models, Apple was forced to restart production of iPhone X in November and now, it seems to have started selling the iPhone SE as well. The Cupertino-based tech giant seems to have brought back the iPhone SE, which could be an effort to get rid of the unsold inventory in its warehouse.

The listing spotted by Mac Rumors shows that Apple is selling the iPhone SE in new and unopened boxes and these phones are available at steep discount. The iPhone SE with 32GB storage is available for just $249 (around Rs 17,800), which is a discount of $100 from the price that Apple used to charge for the device before it was discontinued last year. The 128GB storage variant of the iPhone SE, on the other hand, is getting discounted by $150 from its last official price and is now available for $299 (around Rs 21,300).

Apart from the discounted price, there is nothing much in terms of change on Apple’s last 4-inch iPhone. In terms of price, the refurbished model of 32GB iPhone SE sells for just $69.99 (around Rs 5,000) from Walmart. Retailer Straight Talk is offering a new 32GB iPhone SE for $139 (around Rs 10,000) while Gazelle has sold out of its stock of refurbished iPhone SE units. To recall, the iPhone SE was launched in March 2016 as an effort to appease those who did not upgrade from iPhone 5 or iPhone 5s due to the larger screen size of iPhone 6 and newer models. It was introduced as the cheapest iPhone in India and currently sells for as low as Rs 16,999.

In terms of hardware, the iPhone SE pairs the specifications of iPhone 6S with the form factor of iPhone 5S. It sports a 4-inch display with a resolution of 1136 x 640 pixels and is powered by Apple A9 chipset. There is 2GB of RAM and option for 32GB or 128GB internal storage. It comes with a 12-megapixel main camera and a 1.2-megapixel FaceTime camera. The smartphone offers Touch ID and runs iOS 12, the latest mobile operating system from Apple. It is backed by a 1,624mAh battery and comes in four different colors.