Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s Plus sales in India stopped

Apple has reportedly taken four of its lower-priced smartphones off the shelves. These include the entry-level iPhone SE, along with other models such as the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. These models are currently out of stock on Amazon India. Flipkart, on the other hand, has some stocks of iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 6 models on sale. Following the move, buying an entry-level Apple iPhone has become more expensive.

“Cupertino does not want Apple India to chase volumes by discounting at the cost of profit. These models which are being phased out will increase the average selling price of iPhones in India and boost both profit and revenue,” a leading trade partner of Apple told ET.

With the new strategy, Apple wants to focus on driving value rather than chasing volumes. After stopping the iPhone SE, 6, 6s Plus and 6 Plus sales in India, the entry-level price of iPhone will be increased by Rs 8,000. According to a report on ET, Apple sales team and distributors have informed traders that iPhone 6s will be the new entry-level model. This is after the existing stock of iPhones is over.

iPhone 6s will be the new iPhone SE

The iPhone 6s will be the cheapest iPhone that you will be able to buy in India. The iPhone SE was available for roughly Rs 21,500, whereas you can buy the iPhone 6s for around Rs 29,500.

Apple reportedly took the decision to improve its revenue and profit in India during the 2018-2019 financial year. Though iPhone sales will take a hit, the focus will be towards pushing latest models. After Apple announced a promotion with a price drop on iPhone XR, the sales for April-June had gone up, an industry executive told the publication.

Apple is also putting its efforts on the upcoming iOS 13. It will support 22 Indian languages, maps for navigation and Siri, which can now understand Indian English accent.

“These initiatives highlight how Apple still considers India an important market for business. Just that the priority has changed from just selling a box to improving overall-sales experience, brand positioning and financials,” the executive added said.

