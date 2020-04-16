Apple iPhone SE leaves out U1 Chip meant for precise localized GPS

Apple’s new iPhone SE 2020 launched yesterday, and it brought back the old iPhone 8 design and home button for iPhone lovers. The company definitely updated some hardware of the phone from the old iPhone 8, especially the A13 Bionic chip, which is currently been used in the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. But other than that there were only a few other notable hardware upgrades, and nothing major. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro 2020 Magic Keyboard now available to order

According to the technical specifications page of new iPhone SE, the 2020 model gets most up-to-date connectivity features like Express Cards, NFC, 802.11ax WiFi 6, Gigabit-class LTE and Bluetooth 5.0. But what has been left behind is the U1 chip that enables Ultra Wideband technology for improved spatial awareness, reports Macrumors.

The U1 chip is also used in the iPhone 11‌ and 11 Pro lineup, but unfortunately Apple didn't include in the latest iPhone SE 2020. The major use of the U1 chip is to precisely locate Apple devices, making it easier to locate missing devices indoors. As per report, the Ultra Wideband has been described by Apple as "GPS at the scale of the living room."

It is believed to be a key component of the upcoming Tile-like AirTags, which has been rumored to be in development phase at Apple. Though the Apple iPhone SE (2020) isn’t the first device from the company to not have U1 chip in the recent times. The latest iPad Pro 2020 strangely missed the chip as well.