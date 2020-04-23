Some new information has surfaced regarding upcoming rumored Apple iPhone products. The company was planning to launch a larger version of its recently launched Apple iPhone SE. However, the ongoing global pandemic coronavirus has likely pushed back the launch of the unannounced Apple iPhone SE Plus. Initial reports indicated that the smartphone would launch in the first half of 2021. But, the situation has pushed the smartphone back of the second half of 2021. We first saw some evidence regarding the iPhone SE Plus in the Apple iOS 14 code. Beyond the iPhone SE Plus, some new details about the recently launched iPhone SE and iPhone 12 production also surfaced. Here is what the new report revealed about both the devices. Also Read - Apple Music expands to 52 new countries, offering 6 month free trial

Apple iPhone SE Plus pushed back, iPhone 12 delay; details

According to a report from 9to5Mac, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared some new information in his investor note. Kuo added that the iPhone SE pre-orders have been better than the market expectations. He expects about 12-14 million orders in Q2 2020 and then 10 million in Q3 2020. However, he also added that this demand will likely hurt the iPhone11 and 11 Pro. Kuo explained that the market situation has made conditions uncertain for the customer. The uncertainty will either push customers towards cheaper smartphones or prevent them from buying any new devices. He also reduced the iPhone 2020 Q2 shipment estimates by 30 percent. Also Read - New Apple AirPods to feature AirPods Pro design, no noise cancellation: Report

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Review

Now, let’s move to information regarding the Apple iPhone 12 series. The report noted that Apple has started the online qualification process for iPhone 12 models. As part of the process, Apple has assigned more tasks to “local employees” instead of handling it all by itself. This shift will cause a delay of about one month in the engineering verification testing for the upcoming iPhone lineup. Also Read - Apple iPad Pro with mini-LED display and 5G pushed back to 2021 due to supply constraints

Kuo anticipated four models as part of the iPhone 12 lineup with staggered mass production. As part of the staggered schedule, the 5.4 and 6.1-inch models will enter mass production in September. Talking about the 6.7-inch model, the company will likely start mass-producing the model in October 2020. This is likely because of a “complicated” design. It will also result in a staggered release in the market. Last but not least, Kuo also hinted at another delay due to recent antenna design changes in the mmWave iPhone model.