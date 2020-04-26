comscore iPhone SE works with iPhone 8 camera, reveals video | BGR India
Apple iPhone SE functions with the iPhone 8's camera, reveals new teardown video

The new teardown video also reveals that most of the layout inside the new Apple iPhone SE is similar to the iPhone 8 from 2017.

  • Published: April 26, 2020 8:53 AM IST
The new Apple iPhone SE 2020 carries over a lot from the iPhone 8. We know that the phone’s whole philosophy is to bring the modern hardware and power of the latest iPhone 11 inside the compact form and design of the iPhone 8. That being said, one of the elements we did not have any clarity on was the camera of the phone. The new iPhone SE uses a single camera on the back along with a flash. While this fits the iPhone 8 bill, we were not sure if the sensor used was the one on the iPhone 11, like the processor inside. Also Read - Apple Music comes to Samsung Smart TVs; becomes first TV brand to integrate the service

Now, a new teardown video of the Apple iPhone SE 2020 shows that the phone can work with the iPhone 8 sensor. The video, posted by YouTube channel PBKreviews, shows that the new phone is in fact 99 percent similar to the iPhone 8 which was launched back in September 2017. This includes the single rear camera’s connections, which are the same on both phones. Also Read - Apple joins TikTok, official account with blue tick is yet to post a video

Further dismantling the smartphone reveals a layout identical to that of the iPhone 8 inside. Only the battery connector is changed, meaning that batteries between the two devices are not interchangeable. Elements like the screen are the same on both smartphones. This means should something happen to your new iPhone SE, you could replace the screen with a functional iPhone 8 display. Also Read - Apple could use new ARM chipsets based on A14 SoC in 2021 Macs

iPhone SE specifications

The iPhone SE flaunts the same 4.7-inch Retina HD display and design as the iPhone 8. However, the body is now metal as opposed to a glass back. The display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 playback. It uses Haptic Touch for Quick Actions — such as animating Live Photos, previewing messages, rearranging apps, and more.

Internally, the phone packs Apple’s A13 Bionic chip just like iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro. Apple hasn’t revealed the RAM size on the phone. However, we know that the phone will be made available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage models.

Story Timeline

