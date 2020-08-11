comscore Apple iPhone shipments could fall because of WeChat ban | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone shipment could decline because of WeChat US ban
News

Apple iPhone shipment could decline because of WeChat US ban

News

Apple is already facing production delays because of the pandemic and new report brings further concerns for the brand.

  • Published: August 11, 2020 6:37 PM IST
apple-iphone-11-pro-first-impressions-bgr-3

Apple is already facing production issues because of the pandemic. This is likely to result in the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 series this year. And if that wasn’t enough, a new report brings a worrying forecast for the company. As per renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone demand could fall because of the WeChat ban in the US. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 likely to support BeiDou navigation system

US President Donald Trump issued an executive order against Tencent and ByteDance. This meant, no US company can partake business with these brands. And this action impacts WeChat users. Kuo says, if the ban goes on for a long time, Apple is going to see a drop in global iPhone shipments later this year. The demand is likely to fall by up to 30 percent, and Apple will not be pleased with such an impact. Also Read - Apple could launch iPhone 12 series in two phases this year

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

The decline will happen because of WeChat ban in the US, used by billions of users around the world. And if Apple was asked to remove WeChat from its app store for all countries, that will directly affect users in China. With a huge chunk of its revenue coming from China, Apple understands the importance of the country. Also Read - Apple buys startup that converts iPhone into payment terminal

“Since WeChat is very critical to Chinese users, integrating communications, payments, e-Commerce, social software, news reading, and productivity functions, we believe that the move will tank ‌iPhone‌ shipments in the Chinese market, ” Kuo said in a research note. So, Apple would be hoping the WeChat ban is limited to the US.

Google Pixel 5 shows up with detailed specs on AI Benchmark website

Also Read

Google Pixel 5 shows up with detailed specs on AI Benchmark website

Apple iPhone 12 likely to support BeiDou navigation system

New reports suggest the company is finally going to support local navigation system with the iPhone 12. Ran Chengqi, Spokesperson and Director – China Satellite Navigation Office, BeiDou was quoted saying, “Apple will use the BeiDou navigation system sooner or later…”. Now it would be hard to confirm anything basis on that statement. But there’s another update which suggests Apple is testing support for BeiDou with the upcoming iPhone series. The lack of support for BeiDou has resulted in complaints by iPhone users in China. So it’s possible Apple might finally hear their wishes.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 11, 2020 6:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera
News
Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera
Xiaomi adds new features to MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi adds new features to MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12

Apple faces global iPhone shipments decline in 2020, here's why

News

Apple faces global iPhone shipments decline in 2020, here's why

Google Pixel 5 with Snapdragon 765G spotted in new benchmark

News

Google Pixel 5 with Snapdragon 765G spotted in new benchmark

Nokia 8.3 design and camera revealed in new video, could be available soon

News

Nokia 8.3 design and camera revealed in new video, could be available soon

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Review

Realme 6i Review

Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review

Vu Premium 4K TV Long-Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 Pro First Impressions

Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera

Xiaomi adds new features to MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12

Apple faces global iPhone shipments decline in 2020, here's why

Google Pixel 5 with Snapdragon 765G spotted in new benchmark

Nokia 8.3 design and camera revealed in new video, could be available soon

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Why micro-credit is what India needs right now

How to permanently delete Google account?

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple faces global iPhone shipments decline in 2020, here's why

News

Apple faces global iPhone shipments decline in 2020, here's why
The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen

News

The Huawei Mate X2 will have an inward folding screen
Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020

Top Products

Smartphones with curved display that are launched in 2020
List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000

Top Products

List of Triple Camera Phones under 20,000
Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 could support BeiDou navigation system: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo का सस्ता फोन Vivo Y1s लॉन्च, 2 कैमरा, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC फोन की जानें कीमत

Realme के 2 नए स्मार्टफोन मॉडल नंबर RMX2151 और RMX2176 के साथ स्पॉट, बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा!

OnePlus ने HydrogenOS 11 को नए फीचर्स के साथ पेश किया, OxygenOS 11 में मिलेंगे ये फीचर्स!

Airtel अपने यूजर्स को फ्री दे रही है 1GB हाई स्पीड डाटा और अनलिमिटिड कॉलिंग, जानें ऑफर

Batman-Arkham Series: Studio Rocksteady ने अनाउंस किया नया Suicide Squad गेम, 22 अगस्त को होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate

Features

Top 5 Games that support 90hz refresh rate
Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

News

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000
Realme 6i Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6i Camera Review
How to permanently delete Google account?

Features

How to permanently delete Google account?

News

Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera
News
Mi 10 Ultra likely to pack an under screen camera
Xiaomi adds new features to MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12

News

Xiaomi adds new features to MIUI Gallery in MIUI 12
Apple faces global iPhone shipments decline in 2020, here's why

News

Apple faces global iPhone shipments decline in 2020, here's why
Google Pixel 5 with Snapdragon 765G spotted in new benchmark

News

Google Pixel 5 with Snapdragon 765G spotted in new benchmark
Nokia 8.3 design and camera revealed in new video, could be available soon

News

Nokia 8.3 design and camera revealed in new video, could be available soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers