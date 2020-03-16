comscore Apple iPhone shipments increased more than 55 percent | BGR India
News

Apple iPhone shipments increased more than 55 percent in India: Report

News

iPhone 11 and XR also continued to contribute the most to the iPhone shipments in the first two months of 2020. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has seen a dramatic shift in its fortunes in India since mid-2019. Check out the details here.

  • Published: March 16, 2020 9:03 AM IST
Apple iPhone 11 Review (7) iOS 13

Photo Credit: Rehan Hooda

Riding on strong iPhone 11 demand, Apple logged a massive 55 percent growth in iPhone shipments for the Indian market. Inspecting the growth closely, these growth numbers are limited to the months of January and February 2020. The report also noted that coronavirus did not have any impact on iPhone supply and shipment in the first two months of the year. However, industry experts are still assessing the full impact of the pandemic. Prabhu Ram, the Head of Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) shared a statement with IANS regarding the results. Ram added, “Apple iPhone shipments in India grew over 55 percent in the first two months of 2020. Will need to assess March and beyond for full impact of coronavirus.”

Apple iPhone shipments increase; details

iPhone 11 and XR also continued to contribute the most to the iPhone shipments in the first two months of 2020. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker has seen a dramatic shift in its fortunes in India since mid-2019. This shift is likely associated with the increased focus on ‘Make in India’ manufacturing. The focus provides the required impetus for market growth. “Apart from increased local manufacturing, Apple found favor with customers, with its prudent pricing and refined channel strategies. In 2019, Apple’s shipments grew 17 percent, on the back of the successful iPhone 11, and the iPhone XR,” Ram informed.

Watch: Apple iPhone 11 Pro Camera Review

Apple is taking nascent steps in the Indian market while aiming both at the market as well as more. The company plans to convert India into a major export hub for Apple iPhone devices. India is likely to supply iPhones to other markets including Europe. Wistron assembled low-end iPhone SE (now discontinued) and is now also assembling iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 at its Bengaluru facility. Apple supplier Foxconn’s facility in Sriperumbudur, Chennai is also manufacturing the highest-selling iPhone XR.

Apple launches 'Swift Playgrounds' app for Mac

Also Read

Apple launches 'Swift Playgrounds' app for Mac

As per the report, Apple’s India shipments grew by a healthy 17 percent in 2019. Local manufacturing, prudent pricing, and refined go-to-market strategies helped Apple attain market success. Meanwhile, the uber-premium smartphone segment (Rs 1 lakh and above) in India grew 23 percent in 2019. Inspecting this segment, Apple contributed 85 percent of the shipments with iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Given that the smartphone is an extension of one’s lifestyle, consumers are seeking the latest and the best. Thrust on manufacturing high-end iPhones locally along with the first-ever flagship retail store will give Apple a booster in 2020.

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2020 9:03 AM IST

