Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Apple’s supplier hiring 10,000 people for local production of iPhone components

Apple’s contract manufacturer Wistron is hiring an additional staff of 10,000 to facilitate the local production of iPhone components. The local production should see a reduction in prices.

  Published: August 18, 2020 8:01 PM IST
In the last couple of months, there have been reports of Apple doubling down on its local manufacturing efforts. After the iPhone 11’s local manufacturing started, rumours have been ripe about Apple planning to shift its iPhone 12 production to India. Now, certain reports say that Apple’s supplier Wistron has started hiring an additional staff of 10,000 people in Karnataka. The new plant is rumoured to produce iPhone components locally. Also Read - Apple reportedly going to make iPhone 12 in India from next year

The report comes from The New Indian Express, stating that Wistron is hiring 10,000 people for the extra staff requirements at its Kolar plant. With 2,000 people already hired, there are reports of trial production runs happening at the plant. According to the report, the plant will manufacture iPhones locally, although the make of the product is unclear. Also Read - Apple unwilling to make exceptions for Fortnite, could revoke its App Store account

Adding to this, another report from MacRumors suggests that the plant will manufacture the PCB components for iPhones. The PCB, or Printed Circuit Board, is the component that houses all the crucial parts of a phone such as the memory, processors, slots and more. With local manufacturing of PCB components, Apple could curtail the costs. The lower manufacturing costs may eventually pass on to the customers. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series could bring 'Air Gestures' thanks to new ToF sensor

Not the first time

Apple has been long planning to bring a chunk of its manufacturing to the Indian shores. In fact, since the last couple of years, it has been making some of its older models through various suppliers. Models such as the iPhone SE (2016), iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 were manufactured locally. After Apple discontinued these older models, it reportedly initiated production of the iPhone 11 in India.

Taking several rumours into account, the next-generation iPhone 12 will also be manufactured in India. Due to the ongoing US-China trade war, Apple is willing to shift a chunk of its manufacturing to India. This could bring down prices of the new iPhone locally and help Apple stay competitive in the market.

iPhone SE 2020 its most affordable iPhone for 2020

Recently, Apple announced the iPhone SE 2020 in India as its most affordable “new” iPhone model. Starting at Rs 42,999, the iPhone SE offers iPhone 11-levels of performance in a compact body. It carries forward the same design as the iPhone 8, retaining the TouchID sensor and a single rear camera. The 4.7-inch display makes for a compact phone and the A13 Bionic chip ensures lots of performance.

  Published Date: August 18, 2020 8:01 PM IST

Best Sellers