Apple iPhone with 5G support in 2020 will see marginal increase in price: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce four iPhone models in 2020. All of them are expected to support 5G and sport OLED display.

  • Published: December 13, 2019 8:33 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple is expected to introduce four new models of iPhone next year. The leaks already suggest that all the four models will feature an OLED display in 2020. Now, reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the iPhone maker will not significantly increase the price of its new iPhones. He also added that the company may launch four 5G-enabled iPhones next year. Kuo notes that while 5G-related components could raise the production costs of the devices, the devices won’t see a big hike in price.

In an investor note, Kuo says that 5G components could raise the production cost of the new iPhones by anywhere from $30 to $100. The analyst also states that Apple intends to offset this additional cost by reducing its supply chain expenses, including dropping its upfront non-recurring engineering payment to suppliers of the redesigned metal chassis and frame for 5G iPhone, news portal iMore reported recently. He also believes that Apple intends to bring this, along with other areas of external research and development, in house.

As per recent report, Apple is also reportedly planning to include a custom battery protection module with the iPhone 12. This is said to be almost 50 percent smaller and thinner than the one being used in current and old iPhones. The reduction in size could result in more free space for a slight increase in battery capacity. J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee believes that Apple will release a 5.4-inch iPhone, two 6.1-inch iPhones and one 6.7-inch iPhone with 5G connectivity in 2020.

Chatterjee predicts the company may introduce two high-end models (one 6.1-inch and one 6.7-inch) with support for mmWave, as well as a triple-lens camera and “world facing” 3D sensing for improved Augmented Reality capabilities. While, two low-end models (6.1-inch, 5.4-inch) will not have mmWave or World facing 3D sensing, and will have a dual-lens camera. The iPhone models launching next year could be the biggest change to iPhone lineup since the launch of iPhone X in 2017.

(Written with IANS inputs)

