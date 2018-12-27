comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report
News

Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report

News

Manufacturing of new Apple iPhones will take place on a separate unit at the existing Foxconn factory in Sriperumbudur.

  • Published: December 27, 2018 4:53 PM IST
apple-iphone-xs-xs-max-hands-on-1

Apple will reportedly start assembling its premium iPhone models in India through Foxconn’s Chennai plant next year. According to Reuters, Foxconn will be assembling its top-end iPhones – iPhone X series – in India as early as 2019. It is however unclear whether the production will be confined to assembly or include any component production in the country.

Even the Tamil Nadu cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday was told that manufacturing of new Apple iPhones will take place on a separate unit at the existing Foxconn factory in Sriperumbudur, reported The Hindu earlier this week. Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister M C Sampath also said that Foxconn will invest 25 billion Indian rupees ($356 million) to expand the plant.

Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020

Also Read

Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020

Foxconn, which already makes phones for Xiaomi Corp, will reportedly put in the investment in iPhone production as well and may create as many as 25,000 jobs. As of now, Apple Inc only assembles the lower-cost iPhone SE and iPhone 6S models in India through Wistron Corp’s local unit in the Bengaluru.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

Both Apple and Foxconn did not comment on the reports. Also, it is not known if any of the iPhone assembly is being moved from existing Foxconn factories in China and elsewhere, added Reuters. Foxconn has previously expressed concern over demand for Apple’s flagship devices, and it appears to be the same reason why Apple is focusing on increasing production capacity from manufacturing plants beyond China.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone X

5

95390

iOS 11
A11 Bionic 64-bit chipset with M11 motion coprocessor
dual 12MP camera f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures with dual OIS
  • Published Date: December 27, 2018 4:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Bixby 2.0 fails on Android Pie-based Samsung Galaxy S9
thumb-img
News
TRAI clarifies that your TV won't blackout on December 29
thumb-img
News
Apple iOS 12.1.2's cellular connection bug has a temporary fix
thumb-img
How To
How to get OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition fingerprint animation on the regular OnePlus 6T

Most Popular

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Honor Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto P40 leaked render shows punch hole camera and glass back

Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report

Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020

Bixby 2.0 fails on Android Pie-based Samsung Galaxy S9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 accidentally listed on Flipkart

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report

News

Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report
Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020

News

Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020
Apple iOS 12.1.2's cellular connection bug has a temporary fix

News

Apple iOS 12.1.2's cellular connection bug has a temporary fix
Apple iPhone XR accounted for 32 percent of all US iPhone sales in November

News

Apple iPhone XR accounted for 32 percent of all US iPhone sales in November
Apple Music users can now get their own 'Year in Review'

News

Apple Music users can now get their own 'Year in Review'

हिंदी समाचार

6GB और 64जीबी स्टोरेज वाला मोटो X4 यहां से खरीदें केवल 11,700 रुपये में

नवंबर महीने में एप्पल iPhone XR की हुई सबसे ज्यादा बिक्री

अपने Messages वेब एप को Google.com में शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी में है गूगल : रिपोर्ट

सैमसंग की यह स्मार्टवॉच 4 हजार रुपये हुई सस्ती

Oppo F10 Pro स्मार्टफोन के फीचर्स लीक, बैटरी से लेकर कैमरे तक के बारे में सबकुछ जानें

News

Motorola Moto P40 leaked render shows punch hole camera and glass back
News
Motorola Moto P40 leaked render shows punch hole camera and glass back
Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report

News

Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report
Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020

News

Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020
Bixby 2.0 fails on Android Pie-based Samsung Galaxy S9

News

Bixby 2.0 fails on Android Pie-based Samsung Galaxy S9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 accidentally listed on Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro with Snapdragon 660 accidentally listed on Flipkart