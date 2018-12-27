Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report

Apple will reportedly start assembling its premium iPhone models in India through Foxconn’s Chennai plant next year. According to Reuters, Foxconn will be assembling its top-end iPhones – iPhone X series – in India as early as 2019. It is however unclear whether the production will be confined to assembly or include any component production in the country.

Even the Tamil Nadu cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday was told that manufacturing of new Apple iPhones will take place on a separate unit at the existing Foxconn factory in Sriperumbudur, reported The Hindu earlier this week. Tamil Nadu’s Industries Minister M C Sampath also said that Foxconn will invest 25 billion Indian rupees ($356 million) to expand the plant.

Foxconn, which already makes phones for Xiaomi Corp, will reportedly put in the investment in iPhone production as well and may create as many as 25,000 jobs. As of now, Apple Inc only assembles the lower-cost iPhone SE and iPhone 6S models in India through Wistron Corp’s local unit in the Bengaluru.

Both Apple and Foxconn did not comment on the reports. Also, it is not known if any of the iPhone assembly is being moved from existing Foxconn factories in China and elsewhere, added Reuters. Foxconn has previously expressed concern over demand for Apple’s flagship devices, and it appears to be the same reason why Apple is focusing on increasing production capacity from manufacturing plants beyond China.