comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report
News

Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report

News

Apple will soon start local manufacturing of iPhone X in India. The device will be the fourth model after iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 to be built locally in the country.

  • Published: April 11, 2019 10:19 AM IST
apple-iphone-x-hands-on-bgr-1

Apple confirmed local manufacturing of iPhone 7 in India early this month. While reports emerged soon after that the company has commenced trial runs for iPhone X local production, a new report claims that the iPhone X will be made in India starting from July of 2019. With its share declining in the world’s fastest growing smartphone market, Apple is reportedly looking to turn India into a hub for manufacturing and export iPhone models to global markets. Apple currently assembles the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 locally in India via contract manufacturer Wistron, but iPhone X will be assembled locally by Foxconn.

“Foxconn will begin with the iPhone X (range) from the Chennai plant. The plans are to step up production capacity and diversify to even higher models going forward,” an official privy to the company’s plans told Economic Times on conditions of anonymity. The local manufacturing of iPhone X, however, is not expected to result in any price cut. Apple is also expected to look at sustained increase in manufacturing depending on the incentive offered by next government.

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

Also Read

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

Apple began its local manufacturing journey in India with iPhone SE. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker partnered Taiwanese contract manufacturer to build iPhone locally at Wistron’s facility in Bengaluru two years ago. Since then, Apple has expanded to build both iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 locally in India, giving a big boost to the Make in India initiative. The new report indicates that Apple will stick with Wistron for assembly of older iPhone models while Foxconn will build newer model like the iPhone X.

With smartphone sales declining for the 14th straight quarter in the US and China showing signs of decline as well, Apple is looking to build momentum in India. However, the company is struggling due to lack of ecosystem of Apple products and availability of cheaper but capable Android smartphones from Chinese companies. With local manufacturing, Apple is hoping to make iPhones a bit more affordable for Indian consumers and also turn India into an export hub similar to China.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Hands On

Wistron begin assembling iPhone 7 in India after getting a nod from government for a Rs 5,000 crore proposal. Similarly, Foxconn had signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government for manufacturing of premium smartphones during the Global Investors Meet in January. A price cut is anticipated in certain iPhone models but Apple is expected to drop the price of older models to maintain margin on premium models.

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 10:19 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers
News
Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers
Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report

News

Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report

PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India

Gaming

PlayStation 4 console and game prices dropped in India

WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version

News

WhatsApp adds 'Ignore archived chats' feature to 2.19.101 Android beta version

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

News

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Snapchat launches new tools and snaps about polling information

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals

Facebook ordered to pay 30,000 euros in France over 'abusive' usage terms

After Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets April 2019 security patch with the new update

Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers

First-ever image of 'monster' black hole captured

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report

News

Apple iPhone X to be made locally in India from July 2019: Report
3-year-old kid locked iPad for 48 years by repeatedly entering wrong password

News

3-year-old kid locked iPad for 48 years by repeatedly entering wrong password
This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles

News

This iPhone app cleans up your social media profiles
Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch, 17-inch models delayed till 2021

News

Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch, 17-inch models delayed till 2021
Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

News

Huawei says it is open to sell Balong 5G modem to Apple

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Quiz 11 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर अमेजन यूजर्स फ्री में जीतें 25 हजार वाले Blaupunkt party speakers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019 आज से हुई शुरू: OnePlus 6T को सबसे कम कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ लॉन्च होगा Redmi Y3 स्मार्टफोन, कंपनी ने किया टीज

Vivo X27 Pro बैक में तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

सैमसंग ने लॉन्च किया Galaxy A70 स्मार्टफोन, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals
Deals
Amazon Fab Phones Fest kicks off: Top smartphone deals
Facebook ordered to pay 30,000 euros in France over 'abusive' usage terms

News

Facebook ordered to pay 30,000 euros in France over 'abusive' usage terms
After Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets April 2019 security patch with the new update

News

After Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets April 2019 security patch with the new update
Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers

News

Amazon employees are listening to your Alexa conversation on Echo speakers
First-ever image of 'monster' black hole captured

News

First-ever image of 'monster' black hole captured