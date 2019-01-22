comscore
Apple iPhone XI concept video suggests triple rear camera setup, Touch ID and USB-Type C

The video also suggests that Apple could incorporate triple rear cameras with a square design.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 3:05 PM IST
Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

As soon as the new iPhone is out in the market, rumors and leaks of the next iPhone immediately start hitting the rumor mill. A new concept rendering video of the iPhone XI has surfaced online, throwing light on what could be the design of the next-gen iPhone. A graphic designer, named Hasan Kaymak, has created a concept video, suggesting that iPhone XI might borrow some design elements from Apple’s new generation iPad Pro models. It could sport a USB-Type C port, instead of the traditional Lightning port; however, some reports claim opposite of this.

Additionally, several previous reports pointed out that Apple would be offering the same iPhone X-like design again for a third consecutive year in 2019. However, nothing is confirmed yet, there is a possibility that we might witness it with the new iPad Pro-like all screen design with flat edges. Backing previous rumors, the video also suggests that Apple could incorporate triple rear cameras with a square-shape design.

One can also notice the implementation of a smaller notch. The video also shows the phone with a biometric scanner embedded under the display. The maker of the video believes that Apple might incorporate an in-screen Touch ID, which seems to be less possible as the company’s Face ID system is now much improved and more secure than Touch ID. Besides, Apple is reportedly speculated to launch three new iPhones, featuring the same 6.5-inch, 6.1-inch and 5.8-inch screen sizes as was witnessed on the 2018 iOS smartphones. Lastly, the company is likely to add Time of Flight (ToF) to future iPad models.

