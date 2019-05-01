Apple iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max alleged design with triangular triple-rear camera leaked in CAD images

We are months away from Apple’s 2019 iPhone launch. The Cupertino-based technology giant refreshes its iPhone series in September every year, and this time we are expecting three iPhones – iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max and an affordable successor to the iPhone XR. Most leaks so far suggest that Apple will redo the camera and we might see crazy triangular design arrangement for the camera setup at the back.

Adding to the leaks, CAD images by Cashkaro in collaboration with OnLeaks suggest a triangular-shaped triple camera arrangement for the different sized iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max. As seen in images, both the devices feature a unique rear panel formed out of a single piece of glass, which include a squarish camera bump.

On the front, iPhone XI Max is likely to feature a 5.8-inch display whereas the iPhone XI Max could feature a 6.5-inch display size with the same notch and bezels as iPhone XS, XS Max. The alleged designed renders created by CashKaro and OnLeaks are claimed to be the basis of information received from an undisclosed source.

Previous report by a Japanese blog claimed similar design aesthetics for the upcoming 2019 iPhone lineup. Citing Chinese supply chain sources, the report claimed Apple will not only introduce specs bump to the iPhone XR and iPhone XS models, they will also come in different sizes. It noted that Apple’s 2019 iPhone lineup will have two new OLED models with screen size of 6.1-inch and 6.5-inches. These models are reportedly redesigned in order to accommodate the rumored triple rear camera system.

Watch Video: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

The main body of the 6.1-inch OLED model is said to be 0.15mm thicker than the current iPhone XS but it will also result in less protruding rear camera setup. The report noted that it will protrude less by about 0.5mm. The lenses are also said to be the largest ever on an iPhone and will feature a bigger sensor size as well. The 6.5-inch OLED model, on the other hand, is said to be new in terms of dimensions. Lastly, there are rumors around bilateral wireless charging similar to Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 Pro. The alleged new iPhones are claimed to offer 18W USB charger and USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.