Apple iPhone XI schematics leak, shows triple rear camera setup

Can Apple stop iPhone sales decline with triple camera model this year?

  • Published: March 29, 2019 8:51 AM IST
Apple is widely believed to introduce next iPhone in September with triple rear camera setup. The 2019 iPhone with triple rear camera has already leaked in the form of CAD render and now, more details about the design have come to light. The newest leak comes courtesy of an anonymous industry insider named Mr White, who has shared schematics of the next-generation iPhone. These schematics reveal that the chassis design of next iPhone will be in line with current generation iPhone models but there will be a major difference when it comes to camera placement.

The top left corner of the schematic shows three circular cut-outs and two square cut-outs. In the past, Apple has used an array of cutouts in these position to fit camera modules, flash and microphone. The leaked schematics is in line with previous leak which claimed to show one of the many designs being tested by Apple for the next-generation iPhone. The schematics label this device as the new iPhone XR, but it could end up being the successor to iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max instead.

Like last year, Apple is rumored to introduce three new iPhone models as the successors to iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The Cupertino-based company is also tipped to continue with LCD model iPhone XR for one last time this year and will likely switch to OLED panels entirely next year. The image leaked by OnLeaks early this year showed an iPhone with square-shaped triple camera setup that looked ugly to say the least.

Japanese blog Macotakara, which has a proven track record with predicting Apple’s plans, also claimed that Apple has multiple designs in testing. The move is seen as Apple trying to stay competitive against Huawei and Samsung, which have outfitted their flagship smartphones with as many as four cameras on the back. With iPhone sales declining around the world and US smartphone sales declining for nearly 13 straight quarters, Apple is looking towards more cameras to entice customers to upgrade in 2019.

