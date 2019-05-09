comscore
  Apple iPhone XR 2019 renders confirm dual rear camera and the square glass bump
Apple iPhone XR 2019 renders confirm dual rear camera and the square glass bump

The primary difference between both the renders is that Apple iPhone XR 2019 will come with a dual camera setup while the 2019 iPhone XS successor will come with the triple camera setup.

  • Published: May 9, 2019 10:49 AM IST
Apple iPhone XR 2019 render

Image credit: PriceBaba

Apple is likely to be already working on its upcoming 2019 iPhone lineup as they are set to launch in coming months. Given that Apple is already working on the devices, leaks regarding the design and the specifications of the iPhone 2019 lineup have already started surfacing online. According to a new report, the Apple iPhone XR 2019 design renders surfaced online giving us some hint about what to expect from the smartphone. These renders for the iPhone XR 2019 come just weeks after the design renders about 2019 successors to the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max surfaced online.

The render was posted by Pricebaba in collaboration with noted Twitter leaker OnLeaks. Taking a closer look at Apple iPhone XR 2019 renders, we are again greeted with the square camera bump that we first spotted in the leaked render for the 2019 successor to the Apple iPhone XS. The primary difference between both the renders is that Apple iPhone XR 2019 will come with a dual camera setup while the 2019 iPhone XS successor will come with the triple camera setup. The renders also showcase other aspects of the design including the notch on the display and the antenna band cutouts on the sides of the device.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

The report also pointed out some specifications of the device including the 6.1-inch display, lightning port at the bottom, the power button on the right side along with SIM tray and volume buttons along with the mute switch on the left. It also stated that the device will likely be powered by 7nm+ fabrication based Apple A13 Bionic SoC.

Apple to change antenna structure in 2019 iPhones

There is no information on the specifications of the new dual camera setup on the iPhone XR but it’s likely that the smartphone will come with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with a telephoto lens. It is possible that this render is only based on the rumors and may not indicate the final design of the device. However, OnLeaks has had a good track record so we will have to wait and see.

  Published Date: May 9, 2019 10:49 AM IST

