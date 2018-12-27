Apple iPhone XR accounted for 32 percent of all US iPhone sales in November

The Apple iPhone XR, the lowest priced of the three iPhones launched this year by Apple, is currently the highest selling individual iPhone model in the US. According to new analytics, the iPhone XR accounted for 32 percent of all iPhone sales in the United States in the month of November, outselling all other individual models. Priced at Rs 76,900 in India, the iPhone XR is significantly lower priced than the higher-end iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Positioned as the ‘affordable’ iPhone this year, the Apple iPhone XR fits into the same space that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus occupied last year. However, the device has a significant advantage this year alongside the more expensive devices, given that it sports largely the same design and capabilities as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The report by US-based Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) LLC, a research and analytics firm, shows that this approach is paying dividends for Apple as the iPhone XR is the top-selling individual iPhone model for November, the first month of its availability.

However, if the combined sales of the Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are considered, the higher-end devices accounted for 35 percent of total sales in November. During the same period in 2017, the iPhone X accounted for 30 percent of all sales, while the combined number of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were 39 percent. This suggests that while the share of current-year variants has reduced this year, the distribution between the top-end and lower-priced devices of 2018 is more evenly spread.

Other insights shared in the CIRP report include details on upgrades; 82 percent of iPhone buyers this year upgraded from an older iPhone, while 16 percent upgraded from an Android smartphone. Interestingly, Apple continues to sell older iPhone products in the United States, including the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, but not the Apple iPhone X, which has been entirely replaced by the 2018 line-up.