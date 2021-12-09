iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

And the answer is, yes. Even though the iPhone XR is a few years old now, but the price it is sold at is mouthwatering. The offer is available on the Amazon India website. This is probably a limited period offer, so, interested buyers must head over to the e-commerce website immediately to grab the deal before it goes out of stock. Also Read - Apple will now let iPhone users know if the handset's replaced components are genuine or not

iPhone XR deal details

The iPhone XR is selling at a price of Rs 34,999 for the base 64GB model. On top of this, the Amazon India website is offering up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange offer, which brings down the price of the phone to Rs 20,099.

Additionally, the e-commerce platform is offering Rs 150 discount on City Union Bank Debit card transactions, and Rs 1,500 off on American Express and Yes Bank credit cards.

On applying these offers, the price of the iPhone XR drops to an unbelievable cost of Rs 18,599. This is indeed the cheapest price that the iPhone XR has ever been available in the country since its release.

Interested buyers should note that since the offer includes an exchange discount, the value will differ based on the condition of the phone being exchanged.

For instance, if you exchange your old iPhone or a OnePlus or a Samsung flagship phone to get the iPhone XR, the exchange value should be more. However, if you exchange a budget Redmi or a Realme phone to get the iPhone XR, the exchange value will be much lower in comparison.

Should you upgrade to the iPhone XR?

Well, if you have been waiting to get your first iPhone, this is the best deal available right now. Even if you are on an old iPhone such as the 6 or 6s or even iPhone 7 or 8, getting the iPhone XR at such a tempting price makes for a great deal.