comscore iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?
  • Home
  • News
  • iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?
News

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

News

If you have been waiting to get your first iPhone, this is the best deal available right now. Even if you are on an old iPhone such as the 6 or 6s or even iPhone 7 or 8, getting the iPhone XR at such a tempting price makes for a great deal.

Apple iPhone

And the answer is, yes. Even though the iPhone XR is a few years old now, but the price it is sold at is mouthwatering. The offer is available on the Amazon India website. This is probably a limited period offer, so, interested buyers must head over to the e-commerce website immediately to grab the deal before it goes out of stock. Also Read - Apple will now let iPhone users know if the handset's replaced components are genuine or not

iPhone XR deal details

The iPhone XR is selling at a price of Rs 34,999 for the base 64GB model. On top of this, the Amazon India website is offering up to Rs 14,900 off on exchange offer, which brings down the price of the phone to Rs 20,099. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone Pro Max to come with a punch hole display

Additionally, the e-commerce platform is offering Rs 150 discount on City Union Bank Debit card transactions, and Rs 1,500 off on American Express and Yes Bank credit cards. Also Read - Unable to transfer contact list from Android to your new iPhone? Here are a few simple ways

On applying these offers, the price of the iPhone XR drops to an unbelievable cost of Rs 18,599. This is indeed the cheapest price that the iPhone XR has ever been available in the country since its release.

To vote on other categories, click here

Interested buyers should note that since the offer includes an exchange discount, the value will differ based on the condition of the phone being exchanged.

For instance, if you exchange your old iPhone or a OnePlus or a Samsung flagship phone to get the iPhone XR, the exchange value should be more. However, if you exchange a budget Redmi or a Realme phone to get the iPhone XR, the exchange value will be much lower in comparison.

Should you upgrade to the iPhone XR?

Well, if you have been waiting to get your first iPhone, this is the best deal available right now. Even if you are on an old iPhone such as the 6 or 6s or even iPhone 7 or 8, getting the iPhone XR at such a tempting price makes for a great deal.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 9, 2021 8:02 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 9, 2021 8:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more
Mobiles
Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more
iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

News

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution

Mobiles

Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters

Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

News

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?
Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution

Mobiles

Not sure if the replaced iPhone components are genuine? Apple has a solution
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display
Unable to transfer contact list from Android to your new iPhone?

How To

Unable to transfer contact list from Android to your new iPhone?
Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed

News

Looking to buy a new iPhone? You will be left disappointed

हिंदी समाचार

Twitter Moments 2021: Virat Kohli की इस ट्वीट को किया गया सबसे ज्यादा लाइक, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Free Fire ID और Free Fire Pet का नाम फ्री में ऐसे बनाएं स्टाइलिश, लगेगा सिर्फ 2 मिनट

Free Fire x Money Heist: 11 दिसंबर को मिलेंगे ढेरों मनी हाइस्ट रिवॉर्ड, जानें तरीका

iQOO 9 होगा एक जबरदस्त गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन, 120Hz रिफ्रेश रेट और 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट के साथ लॉन्च होने की उम्मीद

Free Fire redeem code for 9 December: ट्राई करें लेटेस्ट कोड, मिलेगा Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts

News

Apple iOS 15.2 brings new feature to identify non-genuine iPhone parts
Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why

News

Apple iPhone 13 series production dropped by 20 percent, here's why
Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series Laptops Launched in India | Starts at Rs 35,999
India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

India Mobile Congress 2021 | Day 1 Roundup | Know All the Major Announcements Here

News

This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters
Electric Vehicle
This Indian EV company will soon start making Spanish electric scooters
Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more

Mobiles

Google releases Android 12L Beta 1: Eligible devices, what's new and more
iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?

News

iPhone XR now available at a discounted price of Rs 18,599: Should you upgrade?
Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to sport a notchless display
Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Motorola Edge X30 becomes the first phone to launch with flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers