Apple iPhone XR becomes top-selling smartphone globally in Q3 2019

iPhone XR became the top-selling smartphone model globally in the third quarter of 2019, capturing 3 percent market share, Counterpoint Research said on Tuesday. In fact, except for the launch quarter in September 2018, iPhone XR has been the top-selling model globally in every quarter since Q4 2018, said Counterpoint’s “Market Pulse”.

The XR alone contributed to over one-quarter of the total Apple sales during the quarter, making it the best-selling model for Apple across all regions. “Apple also adjusted the price of the iPhone XR in China and several other markets like India, which helped keep demand strong during the quarter,” said Varun Mishra, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

The iPhone 11 also made its debut in the top 10 within the launch quarter. Samsung had three models in the top 10, all from the A series. It had discontinued its J series and brought the A series to lower price tiers. The new devices came with competing specs and design features, affordable price and Samsung’s strong brand perception (especially in the mid-segment) which provided an excellent value proposition to consumers, said the report.

The A-series also gained some share from Chinese player Honor. However, there were no flagships from Samsung in the top 10 list. Oppo also had three devices as its A series continued to do well in China and other regions. A9, A5s, and A5 became the top models in the slim portfolio of Oppo.

Last month, International Data Corporation (IDC) also declared Apple as the top premium smartphone maker in India in Q3. The Cupertino company garnered 51.3 percent market share in the Rs 35,000 and above price segment in India in the third quarter that ended on September 30. This was the second consecutive quarter growth for the Cupertino-based iPhone maker which bounced back in a market – dominated to date by the likes of Samsung, OnePlus and others – riding on heavy promotional offers especially on iPhone XR and the newly-launched iPhone 11.

Written with inputs from IANS

Features Apple iPhone XR Price 49900 Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset OS iOS 12 Display LCD-6.1-inch Internal Memory 64GB onboard storage Rear Camera 12MP Front Camera 7MP Battery

