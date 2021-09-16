Apple discontinues its “most popular” iPhone in India following iPhone 13 launch

Apple officially announced the iPhone 13 series on September 14. In India, the newer iPhones models start at a price of Rs 69,900 and goes up to Rs 1,79,900. Following the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the Cupertino based tech giant discounted three iPhone models in India and one of it is the most popular one dubbed the iPhone XR. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale to begin soon: Up to 80 percent discount on electronics

Launched alongside the iPhone X series, the iPhone XR has been one of the most popular models available in the country till now. In fact, this is the iPhone that pushed many Android smartphone users move to iPhones and the reason being its affordable pricing.

The iPhone XR has been removed from Apple's online store after the discontinuation. But, if you still wish to buy it, head over to Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance Digital and some of the other third party e-commerce platforms. The 64GB storage model of the iPhone XR is selling at a price of Rs 42,999 on Flipkart currently.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max discontinued

In addition, Apple has also discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both these phones have been delisted from the Apple online store but they are still available for purchase on other e-commerce platforms including Flipkart, Amazon, among others.

Following the launch of the newer iPhone 13 models, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini got discounted in the country. The iPhone 12 now starts at a price of Rs 65,900 and goes up to Rs 80,900 for the 256GB storage version. The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, now starts at an affordable price of Rs 59,900 and goes up to Rs 74,900.

Two years old iPhone 11 also gets discounted in India. The model is now available at a starting price of Rs 49,900 for the 64GB storage. The 128GB storage version is available at a discounted price of Rs 54,900.