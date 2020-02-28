Apple’s iPhone 11 has become the 2nd most sold smartphone in 2019. The flagship phone was beaten only by another Apple device- the iPhone XR. The Omdia’s Smartphone Model Market Tracker report has claimed that Apple’s iPhone XR dominated the global smartphone market in 2019. Apple shipped an estimated 46.3 million the phone units across 2019, while the mid-range iPhone 11 managed 37.3 million shipments in 2019.

Despite the success of the Apple iPhone 11, it is the iPhone XR that dominated the market in 2019. This could likely be because of the various discounts and offers on the phone that made it a popular choice in the Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 price segment. The Apple iPhone 11 also sold a lot of units, being the most affordable option in the new series.

“Apple has consistently owned the first and second positions in the global smartphone model shipment ranking, with the company maintaining this dominant position for more than five years running,” Jusy Hong, smartphone research and analysis director at Omdia said in a statement.

“By limiting the number of models it offers compared to its top competitors, Apple has been able to concentrate its sales on a few smartphones that have broad appeal, like the iPhone XR,” Hong added.

After Apple bagged both the first place and second place, Samsung was the next most preferred brand this year. The Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A50, and Galaxy A20 sold shipments of 30.3 million, 24.2 million and 23.1 million units respectively. There were two more iPhones in close proximity. The iPhone 11 Pro Max was the sixth most popular smartphone with 17.6 million shipments, followed by the iPhone 8 at 17.4 million.

Additionally, a recent report from Counterpoint Research found iPhone XR helped Apple become the fastest growing premium smartphone brand in India over the course of 2019.

(With inputs from IANS)

