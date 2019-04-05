Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900; extra 10% cashback offer for HDFC bank customers

The iPhone XR is one of the most interesting iPhones Apple released last year. But with a starting price of Rs 76,900, it has been out of reach for many. Apple finally seems to have realized that, and to make it more lucrative, it is running a promotional offer where the iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 55,900.

The iPhone XR with discounted pricing will be available to purchase from Apple-authorized retail partners. If you are an HDFC bank customer, there is an additional 10 percent cashback that you can avail. Apple does note that this is a promotional offer for a limited period till stocks last, and not a permanent price cut. Here’s everything you need to know.

All about iPhone XR offer

As mentioned above, the iPhone XR (64GB) will be available for Rs 59,900, compared to Rs 76,900 at which it was launched. This is a big discount of flat Rs 17,000. Further, if you are an HDFC bank credit or debit card user buying the smartphone by paying full or on EMI, you will be eligible to get another 10 percent extra cashback, which will bring down the price to just Rs 53,000.

The 128GB storage model, on the other hand, is usually priced at Rs 81,900 and it will be available for Rs 64,900, and with HDFC discount, the price comes down to Rs 58,400. Lastly, the top model with 256GB storage is usually priced at Rs 91,900, but with a discount, it will set you back by Rs 74,900. Add HDFC bank discount to the mix and the price further drops down to Rs 67,400.

Apple iPhone XR promotional pricing details

Variant Usual Pricing Price for non-HDFC Bank customers Price for HDFC customers Apple iPhone XR (64GB) Rs. 76,900 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 53,900 Apple iPhone XR (128GB) Rs. 81,900 Rs. 64,900 Rs. 58,400 Apple iPhone XR (256GB) Rs. 91,900 Rs. 74,900 Rs. 67,400

Apple iPhone XR specifications, features

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, is powered by the same A12 Bionic Chipset and features a single rear camera of 12-megapixel resolution, and a 7-megapixel front camera. The display also misses out on 3D Touch feature. It also comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. It is offered six color variants – Black, White, Red, Yellow, Blue and Coral.