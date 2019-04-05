comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900; extra 10% cashback offer for HDFC bank customers
News

Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900; extra 10% cashback offer for HDFC bank customers

News

The iPhone XR price cut isn’t permanent, but a limited time promotional offer.

  • Published: April 5, 2019 2:59 PM IST
Apple iPhone XR (37)

Image credit: Rehan Hooda

The iPhone XR is one of the most interesting iPhones Apple released last year. But with a starting price of Rs 76,900, it has been out of reach for many. Apple finally seems to have realized that, and to make it more lucrative, it is running a promotional offer where the iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs 55,900.

The iPhone XR with discounted pricing will be available to purchase from Apple-authorized retail partners. If you are an HDFC bank customer, there is an additional 10 percent cashback that you can avail. Apple does note that this is a promotional offer for a limited period till stocks last, and not a permanent price cut. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

All about iPhone XR offer

As mentioned above, the iPhone XR (64GB) will be available for Rs 59,900, compared to Rs 76,900 at which it was launched. This is a big discount of flat Rs 17,000. Further, if you are an HDFC bank credit or debit card user buying the smartphone by paying full or on EMI, you will be eligible to get another 10 percent extra cashback, which will bring down the price to just Rs 53,000.

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR Review: The iPhone that serves you well

The 128GB storage model, on the other hand, is usually priced at Rs 81,900 and it will be available for Rs 64,900, and with HDFC discount, the price comes down to Rs 58,400. Lastly, the top model with 256GB storage is usually priced at Rs 91,900, but with a discount, it will set you back by Rs 74,900. Add HDFC bank discount to the mix and the price further drops down to Rs 67,400.

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

Also Read

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

Apple iPhone XR promotional pricing details

Variant Usual Pricing Price for non-HDFC Bank customers Price for HDFC customers
Apple iPhone XR (64GB) Rs. 76,900 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 53,900
Apple iPhone XR (128GB) Rs. 81,900 Rs. 64,900 Rs. 58,400
Apple iPhone XR (256GB) Rs. 91,900 Rs. 74,900 Rs. 67,400

Apple iPhone XR specifications, features

The iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD display, is powered by the same A12 Bionic Chipset and features a single rear camera of 12-megapixel resolution, and a 7-megapixel front camera. The display also misses out on 3D Touch feature. It also comes with IP67 certification for water and dust resistance. It is offered six color variants – Black, White, Red, Yellow, Blue and Coral.

  • Published Date: April 5, 2019 2:59 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900
News
Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900
Google scraps AI ethics advisory panel over a controversy

News

Google scraps AI ethics advisory panel over a controversy

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched

News

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

News

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 launched in India

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

OnePlus Launcher gets a new feature to help you find your parked car

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared

Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900

Google scraps AI ethics advisory panel over a controversy

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900

News

Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900
Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019

News

Best smartphones above Rs 40,000 to buy in April 2019
Chinese college students duped Apple out of $1 mn

News

Chinese college students duped Apple out of $1 mn
Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis

News

Apple Music subscription price revised, now starts at Rs 99 on a monthly basis
Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report

News

Amazon working Alexa-powered truly wireless headphones: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Go vs Asus Zenfone Lite L1 vs Honor 7S : इन एंट्री लेवल स्मार्टफोन्स में से कौन है सबसे ज्यादा दमदार

Lenovo ने बैक में तीन कैमरे वाला K6 Enjoy स्मार्टफोन किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Apple Music सब्सक्रिप्शन की कीमत में हुई कटौती, अब 49 रुपये प्रति माह पर सुने 5 करोड़ से ज्यादा गानें

Realme 2 Pro स्मार्टफोन के दाम हुए कम, जानें नई कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Honor Gala sale: Honor 10 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 9 Lite समेत कई स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

OnePlus Launcher gets a new feature to help you find your parked car
News
OnePlus Launcher gets a new feature to help you find your parked car
Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared

News

Samsung Galaxy A20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 vs Realme 2 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared
Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900

News

Apple iPhone XR price in India discounted, now starts at Rs 55,900
Google scraps AI ethics advisory panel over a controversy

News

Google scraps AI ethics advisory panel over a controversy
Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched

News

Lenovo K6 Enjoy launched