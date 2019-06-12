Apple will reportedly equip the iPhone XR successor with a bigger battery. In 2019, Apple iPhone XR successor is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery. This is 5 percent bigger than the current model that comes with a 2,942mAh battery.

The Apple iPhone XR successor is speculated to be powered by A13 Bionic processor. It will be made on a second-generation 7nm process. This will help in offering increased battery performance. The media reports also suggested that China’s Ameperx Technology Ltd has already kickstarted the mass production of the new battery pack.

2019 Apple iPhones: Rumored specifications

Meanwhile, Apple is planning to upgrade the camera resolution and set-up in its 2019 line-up. The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successor will come with triple cameras at the back. The setup will include a primary wide-angle camera and a telephoto lens. The third will be an ultra-wide-angle lens. All three cameras will have a 12-megapixel resolution.

The Apple iPhone XR comes with a single rear camera. The successor will come with dual cameras. There is no word on whether it is a wide-angle lens or telephoto lens. The front camera resolution will reportedly be bumped to 12-megapixel. The existing phones come with a 7-megapixel sensor.

The Apple iPhone XS successor will reportedly retain the 5.8-inch OLED panel. The 2019 XS Max successor could come with a 6.5-inch OLED display. The XR successor could still come with an LCD panel. The notched display will be present on the new phones too. However, some rumors hint that they might come with in-display Touch ID scanner.

The Cupertino-based company will officially announce new iPhones at the September event. The new iPhones will run iOS 13 and will feature dark mode too. Apple announced the developer beta iOS 13 at WWDC 2019. The public beta will launch sometime next month.

With inputs from IANS.