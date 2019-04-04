Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone X: Which one should you buy?

Last year, Apple took the wraps off three iPhones, which includes iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The latest set of iPhones carry very expensive price tags with it. The top-end model cost more than Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, as iPhones are considered the gold standard in the smartphone industry, the biggest issue is the exorbitant price tags, which makes it limited only to the affluent, which is why a discount on the iPhone comes as a big opportunity for users. Now, if you can’t afford to purchase the most costly iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, and planning to buy the iPhone X, you should read this first.

The Cupertino giant earlier today announced a limited term promotional offer on the latest affordable model iPhone XR. The device will be available for as low as Rs 59,900, which is Rs 17,000 less from the original price. The iPhone XR was earlier available for Rs 76,900. Now that it is available at a so low price, will you buy the old iPhone X (Rs 74,999) smartphone or settle with the more affordable and latest iPhone XR. It offers a similar set of specifications as its upper-tier stablemates? Here’s a comparison between the new iPhone XR and the now ‘old’ iPhone X.

iPhone X vs iPhone XR: Design and Display

When it comes to design, the iPhone X seems to have a slight edge over the iPhone XR, as the former offers a more premium experience with edge-to-edge OLED display on the front and now infamous notch. The surgical-grade stainless steel band adorns the edges of the iPhone X. It also offers a premium glass shell and comes with a compact screen. Comparatively, the Cupertino giant offers you a trade-off with its new iPhone XR.

To keep the price tag low, Apple employed an LCD display instead of an OLED. Furthermore, the company also substituted the stainless steel frame for a Series 7000 aluminum. The device features a larger screen when compared to the iPhone X. This might be good for binge-watching and gaming, but makes it a bit difficult to use the phone with one hand. There are other trade-offs as well, which will talk about later. However, the iPhone XR still offers an edge-to-edge notched display and glass design both on the front and back, similar to other iPhones.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

The iPhone X sports a 5.8-inch OLED panel, while the more affordable iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD display. One cannot compare the richness of the OLED with the LCD. The OLED display on the iPhone X comes along with 2436 x 1125 resolution, 458ppi pixel density and offers deeper blacks, more vibrant colors. It offers a much better experience than the iPhone XR’s 1792 x 828 resolution display with 326ppi. Additionally, the LCD display is also pretty good and will offer users a much better than the old iPhone displays. Both the devices share features like ‘True Tone’ and offer support for wide-color gamut, but the iPhone XR doesn’t have 3D Touch. Besides, the latter is available in a range of vibrant colors, including black, white, yellow, blue, coral and red.

iPhone X vs iPhone XR: Specifications, cameras, battery

Here, the affordable iPhone has a slight edge over the iPhone X as it offers the new and more power efficient 7nm 12 Bionic SoC, which is also powering the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max. The iPhone X, on the other hand, is powered by the old 10nm A11 Bionic chip. Apple’s iPhone XR comes with 3GB of RAM and up to 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage option, as opposed to the iPhone X’s 3GB of RAM and 64/256GB storage configuration. Additionally, neither of them has the memory expansion option as is the case with other iPhones.

Additionally, in the real world scenario, both the handsets should offer smooth and powerful performance. Besides, both the phones are protected against water and dust by an IP67 rating, and support stereo speakers as well. As the iPhone XR is the newest in the company’s line-up, it ships with iOS 12 out-of-the-box. It offers features like screen time, faster app load times, grouped notifications and more. The other one is upgradable to the latest iOS 12.2 OS.

Talking about the camera department, the iPhone X features c combination of a 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel dual camera system on the rear side, which includes a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. Apple has included a single 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens on the iPhone XR to keep its price label a little lower. Both the device supports Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), quad-LED ‘True Tone’ flash.

The iPhone XR has 5x digital zoom and the iPhone X supports 2x optical zoom. Both smartphones can record videos at 4K resolution at up to 60fps and full-HD slo-mo videos up to 240fps. On the front camera, both smartphones have a 7-megapixel (f/2.2) sensor for shooting selfies. Additionally, unlike the iPhone X, the affordable version allows a user to adjust the background blur after capturing a shot, and also supports Smart HDR feature. Besides, the iPhone XR offers slightly better battery capacity. It is backed by a 2,942mAh battery, while the iPhone X comes packed with non-removable Li-Ion 2,716mAh battery.

iPhone X vs iPhone XR: Price

Currently, as part of Apple’s limited term promotional offer, you can buy the iPhone XR for Rs 59,900. As mentioned above, its original price is Rs 76,900 for the base 64GB variant. The iPhone X, on the other hand, will cost Rs 74,999 on Amazon India, which is way too higher than the cheaper version. If you want a more premium build, and an excellent OLED display, equally good performance, cameras, then the iPhone X could be a great choice. The iPhone XR offers a more power efficient A12 Bionic chipset, good cameras, not the best display, but better battery life. Starting April 5, Apple’s authorized retail partners will start selling the iPhone XR for the mentioned price.