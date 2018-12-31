comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in the pocket of owner’s trousers
News

Apple iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in the pocket of owner’s trousers

News

The owner was offered a replacement smartphone, which he denied.

  • Published: December 31, 2018 11:22 AM IST
apple-iphone-xs-max-damaged-by-fire

Image Credit: J. Hillard & iDrop News

Back in September this year, Apple launched its iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR smartphones. Toting a massive 6.5-inch OLED panel, the XS Max is, quite literally, the company’s biggest smartphone ever. Its price tag is also equally big, with the top-of-the-line 512GB internal storage model costing a staggering Rs 144,900 in India. However, it seems Apple’s super-premium smartphone isn’t without its issues. And if the newest report is anything to go by, those issues, even if isolated, aren’t minor.

According to iDrop News, a man from Columbus, Ohio, United States, claimed that his three-week old iPhone XS Max caught fire while in the pocket of his trousers. The man, identified in the report as J. Hillard, said that during his lunch break, he noticed a strange smell coming from his smartphone, kept in a rear pocket of his trousers. Hillard further said that he felt a lot of heat and burning sensation on his skin, which was followed by green and yellow colored smoke coming out of the iPhone XS Max. The smartphone owner had to quickly remove his trousers (which got damaged) and shoes, following which a colleague helped him douse the fire with a fire extinguisher.

“From the time of first noticing the fire and between removal of the pants and taking the phone out of my pocket and placing it outside, I inhaled a lot of smoke. Later in the day, the team told me about the video that the office security camera captured,” Hillard was quoted as saying by the iDrop News report.

Following the incident, the (obviously) furious owner of the destroyed iPhone XS Max went to his nearby Apple Store and demanded a call from the customer relations team. After being made to wait for almost an hour, Hillard was told that the only thing the store could do was to offer him a replacement smartphone.

Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report

Also Read

Apple to start assembling iPhone X series in India; create around 25,000 jobs: Report

Unsatisfied with the treatment meted out to him, the owner reportedly returned home with the damaged smartphone and called up Apple Care. After explaining everything to a specialist over the phone, sharing photos of the destroyed iPhone XS Max, and engaging in multiple follow-up calls, he was essentially offered the same thing – a replacement smartphone. He denied the same, saying that a new phone isn’t an acceptable solution for what he had to go through. He’s now contemplating legal action against Apple for the same.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max Hands On

These past few months haven’t really gone well for Apple. Last month, another user had claimed that his Apple iPhone X exploded while in the process of upgrading to iOS 12.1. Although incidents like these aren’t widespread, they do erode the confidence of customers (both new and existing) in the company and its products, even if a little. With the competition in the smartphone world set to intensify even further in 2019, it remains to be seen how Apple will fare next year.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

109900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

99900

Apple iOS 12
A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
12MP + 12MP
Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

76900

iOS 12
Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset
12MP
  • Published Date: December 31, 2018 11:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 30 Amazon Pay voucher on Prepaid recharges; here's how to get it
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder" renders leak out on the internet
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp won't work on these phones after December 31; here's why
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 6's OxygenOS 9.0.3 update brings December security patch

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day

Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

News

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket
Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Checkout these deals on iPhone

Deals

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Checkout these deals on iPhone
New iPhones attracting more Android users in US: Survey

News

New iPhones attracting more Android users in US: Survey
Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020

News

Apple unlikely to drop the 'notch' until 2020
Apple iOS 12.1.2's cellular connection bug has a temporary fix

News

Apple iOS 12.1.2's cellular connection bug has a temporary fix

हिंदी समाचार

नए साल पर वनप्लस 6T की खरीद पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट और बेहतरीन डील्स

Xiaomi Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

अब नए साल में भी मिलेगी बेहतरीन नेटवर्क सर्विस, BSNL ने 'No more Blackout days' को किया लॉन्च

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

शाओमी का Poco F1 फ्लिपकार्ट पर मिल रहा है सस्ते दाम पर, जल्दी करें

News

Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day
News
Bangladesh suspended high-speed mobile internet on election day
Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues

News

Facebook seeks Indian IT companies help to solve its fake news issues
iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket

News

iPhone XS Max reportedly catches fire in owner's trousers' pocket
Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

News

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs