Apple iPhone XS Max successor could come with triple-rear cameras, USB Type-C port: Report

Apple’s latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max feature dual cameras at the back. But with Android phone makers going for three, four and even five cameras at the back, Apple is looking to add an extra sensor to 2019 iPhones to remain competitive.

LG, Huawei and Samsung have released their triple camera smartphones, where one is an ultra-wide angle sensor, which allows for a bit of creative flexibility. Now, according to a report by Mark Gurman on Bloomberg, Apple iPhone XS Max successor will come with a third camera sensor with a wide-angle lens.

It will also “capture more pixels so Apple software could, for example, automatically repair a video or photo to fit in a subject that may have been accidentally cut off from the initial shot,” the report said. Also, the Live Photos feature that captures three second clip before and after taking photos, will be extended to six seconds, the report added.

Design wise, the 2019 iPhones are expected to come with the same design as the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. However, there will be one change in the way you plug these devices. Gurman added that Apple is testing 2019 versions of iPhones wth USB Type-C ports, and will be ditching the company’s own Lightning connector. Apple isn’t definitive about making a switch, but it testing the new port means Apple is seriously considering it.

Also, the next gen iPhones are set to come with faster processors and updated Face ID sensors. For 2020, Apple may also add a ‘3D Camera’ at the back, that will help in scanning 3D photos and reconstruct them for real world.